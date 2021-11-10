Ramiz Raja has words of advice for Pakistan ahead of semi-final against Australia

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja praised Babar Azam’s leadership skill and said he did not need to do anything differently against Australia.

Pakistan are set to face Australia in the semi-final of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup on Thursday with Babar's team looking to stretch a winning run that has seen them five successive matches at the mega event.

“So far, the Pakistan team has really done well and impressed us well with their consistent performances," said Ramiz, quoted in a statement ahead of the knockout clash.

"I don't think Babar needs to do anything differently in the semi-final against Australia. The team should just remain motivated and play with pride and passion."

The PCB chairman said he was impressed with the way Pakistan had played in the tournament so far and removed the tag of ‘inconsistency’.

“The win over India was the result of strong temperament while we beat New Zealand with some good planning. The win over the Afghanistan team came after playing their spinners well,” he added.

PCB chairman Ramiz says he will not take a 'single penny' for three years

The chairman spoke highly of Babar’s leadership, self-belief, and humble behaviour that, according to him, has helped the team on the field, and won hearts off the field.

“You have qualified for the knock-out stage ... victory or defeat is not in any human's hand. But you should just continue to play good cricket and have self-belief. The entire nation's prayers are with you.”

Ramiz said he was happy with Pakistan’s fearless approach and “that is the brand of cricket that the team should always play.”

Ramiz, who took over the chairmanship just a month before the tournament, has made drastic changes in the administration as well as the cricket team’s management ahead of the mega event.

Preview

Australia have made it to their first semi-final of the tournament since 2012 with four wins and a better run-rate than South Africa.

But they are up against an unbeaten Pakistan who stormed into the final four with five wins in the Super 12 stage including their first ever in the tournament against rivals India.

Australia have won five 50-over World Cup crowns, including three in a row, but still await a T20 world title in six attempts.

Pakistan have won the T20 World Cup once, in 2009, and finished runners-up in the inaugural edition in 2007.