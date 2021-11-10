ANL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
ASC 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
ASL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.57%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
BYCO 7.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 18.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.39%)
FFL 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.81%)
FNEL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-8.51%)
GGGL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.9%)
GGL 33.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.27%)
HUMNL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.24%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
KAPCO 28.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.49%)
KEL 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
MDTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.96%)
MLCF 36.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
NETSOL 115.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.32%)
PACE 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.96%)
PAEL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
PIBTL 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
POWER 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.37%)
PRL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PTC 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
SILK 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.04 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (4.09%)
TELE 19.27 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.74%)
TRG 131.76 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.31%)
UNITY 28.89 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.23%)
WTL 2.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.41%)
BR100 4,845 Increased By ▲ 41.73 (0.87%)
BR30 21,339 Increased By ▲ 180.46 (0.85%)
KSE100 46,630 Increased By ▲ 229.97 (0.5%)
KSE30 18,089 Increased By ▲ 106.05 (0.59%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Afghan acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi arrives in Pakistan

BR Web Desk | Reuters 10 Nov 2021

Afghanistan’s acting foreign minister Amir Khan Mutaqqi arrived in Pakistan on Wednesday to discuss trade and other ties as the Taliban seek global recognition and the unfreezing of assets to prevent an economic crisis.

In an earlier tweet on Wednesday, spokesman of the foreign ministry Abdul Qahar Balkhi announced that a senior IEA delegation left for Pakistan at 04:00 pm today. "The delegation includes Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Finance, and Commerce as well as working groups," he wrote.

Muttaqi was extended an invitation to visit Pakistan by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi during his visit to Kabul last month. This is the first visit of a minister from the interim government after the Taliban took over the reins of the government in Afghanistan.

Muttaqi is a senior Taliban leader who was part of the Doha talks last year where the withdrawal of American troops was discussed.

Qureshi holds 'result-oriented' talks during visit to Kabul

The news of Muttaqi’s visit comes a week after Pakistan allowed diplomats appointed by the Taliban-led government to take charge of the Afghan embassy and consulates in Pakistan.

Though Pakistan’s government does not recognise the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan, it continues to maintain diplomatic contact with the country. Sardar Muhammad Shokaib was appointed as the charge d’affaires in Islamabad by the interim Taliban government.

Pakistan has been trying to convince the world to diplomatically engage with the Taliban after they seized control of Kabul on August 15. However, the international community is still skeptical about the group, especially on issues of terrorism emanating from the war-torn country and the Taliban's promises to respect human rights.

Afghan Taliban Afghanistan's Taliban

Comments

1000 characters

Afghan acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi arrives in Pakistan

Pakistan to host Troika Plus meeting on Afghanistan on Thursday

Pakistan has failed to conduct free, fair elections in past 50 years: PM Imran

Pakistan's rupee weakens again, ends near 173 against US dollar

Pakistan partially vaccinates 50% of eligible population against Covid-19

Noor Mukadam murder case: Zahir Jaffer expelled from courtroom again

Court grants physical remand of three suspects in Nazim Jokhio murder case

Finch sees 'crucial battle' with Shaheen in T20 World Cup semi-final

As a test case, UN bypasses Taliban to pay Afghan health workers

Australia gear up to face red-hot Pakistan

Read more stories