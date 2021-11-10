ANL 17.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.11%)
ASC 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
ASL 17.19 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (4.82%)
BOP 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.14%)
BYCO 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
FCCL 18.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.48%)
FFBL 26.01 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.83%)
FFL 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.06%)
FNEL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-5.8%)
GGGL 17.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.56%)
GGL 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.74%)
HUMNL 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
JSCL 20.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.49%)
KAPCO 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
KEL 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.27%)
MDTL 2.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.57%)
MLCF 36.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
NETSOL 115.53 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (1.79%)
PACE 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
PAEL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.37%)
PIBTL 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
POWER 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.51%)
PRL 16.37 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.68%)
PTC 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
SNGP 42.26 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.2%)
TELE 19.40 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.43%)
TRG 132.70 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (2.03%)
UNITY 29.06 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.82%)
WTL 2.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.41%)
BR100 4,845 Increased By ▲ 41.16 (0.86%)
BR30 21,391 Increased By ▲ 232.68 (1.1%)
KSE100 46,637 Increased By ▲ 236.59 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,094 Increased By ▲ 110.79 (0.62%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian beauty startup Nykaa surges to near $13bn valuation in debut

Reuters 10 Nov 2021

BENGALURU: Shares of cosmetics-to-fashion platform Nykaa made a blockbuster opening on Wednesday, valuing the Indian company at near $13 billion, in the latest startup listing after food delivery firm Zomato's stellar debut in July.

Shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the profit-making company that owns the Nykaa brand, soared 89.2% to 2,129 rupees after opening at 2,018 rupees in pre-open trade.

The debut price was at a 79.4% premium to the initial public offering (IPO) price of 1,125 rupees, giving the company a valuation of 954.37 billion rupees ($12.86 billion).

The company's offering last week drew bids worth $32.55 billion as it was oversubscribed by nearly 82 times, signalling strong investor demand for a startup that, unlike many others, has already achieved profitability.

"Nykaa has a seen a strong listing due to positive market sentiment since it is the only profit-making company in the digital space, it is receiving higher investor traction," said Ajit Mishra, vice-president, research, Religare Broking.

However, the startup's valuations look expensive at these (levels) despite factoring in strong long-term growth prospects, Mishra added.

Several high-profile Indian startups have already filed or are planning to file for IPOs, including Ant Group-backed fintech firm Paytm, SoftBank-backed companies hotel aggregator Oyo, ride-hailing firm Ola and logistics provider Delhivery.

The listing comes at a time when companies are seeking to capitalise on an Indian market that has scaled record highs on the back of a decline in COVID-19 cases, a reopening of the economy and ample liquidity.

Nykaa, which functions in two broad segments, namely beauty and personal care and apparel & accessories, was incorporated in 2012 and swiftly became a popular name among Indian consumers.

The startup, whose investors include private-equity firm TPG, Fidelity and Indian celebrities Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, runs its online operations through mobile applications and websites along with 80 brick-and-mortar stores across the country, as of Aug. 31.

Nykaa Shares of FSN E Commerce Ventures

Comments

1000 characters

Indian beauty startup Nykaa surges to near $13bn valuation in debut

Trade policy framework approved

CPEC termed our ‘last chance’ for industrialization

Cabinet decides to increase gas tariff for captive power

Pakistan partially vaccinates 50% of its eligible population against Covid-19

Official spot rate hits all-time high

Court grants physical remand of three suspects in Nazim Jokhio murder case

$700m ready for Covid-19 vaccines: Zukhov meets Ayub, says ADB plans to give $10bn in 5 years

Tax-to-GDP ratio suffers blow due to pandemic

Transfer of PCSI to NFSRD: Cabinet directs MoC to initiate summary

Civil servants urged to uphold highest morals, ethics

Read more stories