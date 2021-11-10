ANL 17.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.11%)
ASC 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
ASL 17.19 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (4.82%)
BOP 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
BYCO 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FCCL 18.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.53%)
FFBL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (4.19%)
FFL 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.06%)
FNEL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-5.8%)
GGGL 17.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.56%)
GGL 33.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
JSCL 20.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.49%)
KAPCO 28.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.28%)
KEL 3.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
MDTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.96%)
MLCF 36.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
NETSOL 115.50 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (1.76%)
PACE 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.15%)
PAEL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.37%)
PIBTL 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
POWER 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.51%)
PRL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.62%)
PTC 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
SNGP 42.35 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.42%)
TELE 19.40 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.43%)
TRG 133.00 Increased By ▲ 2.94 (2.26%)
UNITY 29.10 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.96%)
WTL 2.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.82%)
BR100 4,845 Increased By ▲ 41.24 (0.86%)
BR30 21,389 Increased By ▲ 230.85 (1.09%)
KSE100 46,646 Increased By ▲ 246.41 (0.53%)
KSE30 18,098 Increased By ▲ 115.04 (0.64%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UN climate agency publishes draft of final Glasgow deal

Reuters 10 Nov 2021

The United Nations climate agency on Wednesday published a first draft of the political decision countries will issue at the end of the COP26 summit.

Negotiators from nearly 200 countries will work from the draft to strike a final deal before the summit ends on Friday.

The "COP cover decision" is being closely watched for what it might commit countries to do to bridge the gap between their current climate targets and the more ambitious action scientists say is needed to avert disastrous levels of warming.

COP26 summit United Nations climate agency

Comments

1000 characters

UN climate agency publishes draft of final Glasgow deal

Trade policy framework approved

CPEC termed our ‘last chance’ for industrialization

Cabinet decides to increase gas tariff for captive power

Pakistan partially vaccinates 50% of its eligible population against Covid-19

Transfer of PCSI to NFSRD: Cabinet directs MoC to initiate summary

Official spot rate hits all-time high

Civil servants urged to uphold highest morals, ethics

Court grants physical remand of three suspects in Nazim Jokhio murder case

$700m ready for Covid-19 vaccines: Zukhov meets Ayub, says ADB plans to give $10bn in 5 years

Tax-to-GDP ratio suffers blow due to pandemic

Read more stories