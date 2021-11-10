ANL 17.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-7.43%)
Official spot rate hits all-time high

Recorder Report 10 Nov 2021

KARACHI: The rate of Prime Mark Cotton of Sindh reached at Rs 17000 per maund highest in the history of the country. The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association on Tuesday increased the spot rate by Rs 100 per maund and closed it at Rs 16000 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association increased the spot rate by Rs 100 per maund and closed it at Rs 16000 per maund. The polyester fiber was available at Rs 247 per kg.

