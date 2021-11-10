Official spot rate hits all-time high

KARACHI: The rate of Prime Mark Cotton of Sindh reached at Rs 17000 per maund highest in the history of the country. The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association on Tuesday increased the spot rate by Rs 100 per maund and closed it at Rs 16000 per maund.

