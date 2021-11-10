Tarin rejects ‘speculations’

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance Shaukat Tarin tweeted that no proposal for the Prime Minister to seek help of International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief was under consideration.

Finance Adviser tweeted that the news ‘PM drops plan to seek IMF chief’s help’ is completely flawed and baseless. Such proposal was never under consideration. The media reporters in the ‘Kamyab Jawan’ asked about Prime Minister call to IMF chief. My reply was that negotiations are in advance stage and no need for call.

Talks with IMF in the right direction: Tarin

Business Recorder reported that in response to a question asked by media whether the prime minister will talk to the Managing Director (MD) IMF about the pending review, the advisor on finance’s response was very concise: “no, he does not”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021