ANL 17.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-7.43%)
ASC 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.79%)
ASL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-7.61%)
BOP 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.35%)
BYCO 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.46%)
FCCL 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-5.97%)
FFBL 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.73%)
FFL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-7.15%)
FNEL 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (9.85%)
GGGL 17.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-6.47%)
GGL 33.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-7.39%)
HUMNL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
JSCL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.38%)
KAPCO 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.7%)
KEL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.95%)
MDTL 2.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-5.56%)
MLCF 36.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-4.16%)
NETSOL 113.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.19 (-4.37%)
PACE 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-8.26%)
PAEL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-4.85%)
PIBTL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.44%)
POWER 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.31%)
PRL 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-5.63%)
PTC 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-6.34%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.08%)
SNGP 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-3.16%)
TELE 18.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TRG 130.06 Decreased By ▼ -3.49 (-2.61%)
UNITY 28.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-5.93%)
WTL 2.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-5.04%)
KSE100 46,400 Decreased By ▼ -715.13 (-1.52%)
KSE30 17,983 Decreased By ▼ -274.88 (-1.51%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Govt committed to fast-tracking WB-funded projects: Umar

Press Release 10 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, while appreciating the contribution of the World Bank in the socio-economic development of Pakistan, has said the incumbent government is committed to fast-track the various projects being funded by the World Bank, said a press release.

A World Bank delegation, led by South Asia Regional Director for Infrastructure Guangzhe Chen, called on Minister for Planning Asad Umar here in Islamabad on Tuesday. Secretary Planning Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh and senior officials attended the meeting.

During the meeting, various infrastructures, energy, clean drinking water, drainage, education, health-related projects being funded by the World Bank came under discussion.

Referring to the K4 project, the minister said that the provision of clean drinking water and upgrading the drainage system of Karachi were among the top priorities of the government.

The minister informed the delegation that due to effective measures taken by the government, the growth in circular debt was being curtailed by a considerable amount. He assured that the government is keen to reform the power sector in the country with a special focus on reducing circular debt. He reiterated that the government is fully committed to implementing structural reforms, protecting social spending, and boosting social safety nets in order to protect the vulnerable segments of society. He further underscored the importance of the World Bank assistance for the expansion and modernization of Pakistan’s electricity transmission system.

Speaking on the occasion, Guangzhe Chen has commended Pakistan’s efforts, greatly valued its partnership, and supported the energy reform agenda of the present government including circular debt management and Indicative Generation Capacity Expansion Plan.

Stressing the importance of road connectivity for rural development, the planning minister emphasized that effective road networks promote access to social services such as health facilities and education.

During the meeting, they also discussed the girl’s education ratio in the KP and the facilities provided to them. The minister informed the delegation that the government is working to revamp the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics with the aim of modernization of statistical system and to enable it for high-frequency data generation. The PBS would also be conducting 1st digital census 2023, the minister added. He said that the government would welcome the World Bank’s technical assistance in these areas.

Asad Umar overall appreciated the World Bank’s support to Pakistan and highlighted the measures taken by the government to accelerate the completion of projects funded by the institution.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

World Bank Asad Umar Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh K4 project

Comments

Comments are closed.

Govt committed to fast-tracking WB-funded projects: Umar

CPEC termed our ‘last chance’ for industrialization

Cabinet decides to increase gas tariff for captive power

Transfer of PCSI to NFSRD: Cabinet directs MoC to initiate summary

Official spot rate hits all-time high

Civil servants urged to uphold highest morals, ethics

$700m ready for Covid-19 vaccines: Zukhov meets Ayub, says ADB plans to give $10bn in 5 years

Tax-to-GDP ratio suffers blow due to pandemic

PSEs big revenue drag: Country’s 25pc cos are ‘zombie’ firms: FBR

Q1 ends with budget deficit of 0.8pc of GDP

Tarin rejects ‘speculations’

Read more stories