Homage paid to Allama Iqbal

LAHORE: Homage was paid to poet and philosopher, Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal on his birth anniversary, which was marked with national zeal. The day began with special prayers in mosques for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan. Born on November 9, 1877, the Poet of the East, Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal awakened the Muslims of the Subcontinent through his poetry and political acumen by presenting the idea of the creation of Pakistan through his historic address at Allahabad in 1930.

A change of guard ceremony was also held at Allama Iqbal's mausoleum in Lahore. A smartly turned out contingent of the Pakistan Navy assumed ceremonial guard duties at the mausoleum. Pakistan Navy Lahore Station Commander, Commodore Amir Iqbal Khan was chief guest on the occasion. He laid a floral wreath at the grave of Dr Iqbal, and prayed for progress and prosperity of the country on the occasion. He also penned down his impressions in the Visitors' book.

Later, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar laid the floral wreath at the grave of Dr Iqbal, offered Fateha and recorded his impressions in the Visitors' book.

Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz in a message on twitter said that Allama Iqbal envisioned a separate homeland for Muslims of subcontinent where their aspirations will determine affairs of the state. "Yes, we have got Pakistan but there's still much to be done to fulfill his vision of a country that functions as per the will of its people," Maryam said.

Talking to media after laying a wreath at the mausoleum of Poet of East Allama Iqbal, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that no one should politicize the issues of national security. Prime Minister Imran Khan is pursuing a policy of making Pakistan strong and prosperous in line with the vision of Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal, he added.

To a query, Governor said that inflation is a big challenge and the federal and Punjab governments are working to deal with it, adding that steps will be taken to provide relief to the masses and solve their problems including inflation and unemployment.

Replying to a question regarding protest of opposition parties against the government, he said that the opposition should reconsider its policies instead of taking to the streets. He said the government will succeed in enacting legislation on other important issues including electoral reforms in the next few days in joint session of the parliament.

While paying homage to Allama Mohammad Iqbal, he said the teachings of Allama Iqbal became the basis of the concept of Pakistan; his philosophy of Khudi (Self) is a beacon for all humanity. He said Allama Iqbal's poetry and teachings help us to understand the true message of Islam.

