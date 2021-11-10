Data sharing, research: FPCCI, IBA ink MoU for collaboration

KARACHI: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and Institute of Business Administration (IBA) have agreed to collaborate in the spheres of data-based policy research; data sharing; formulating proposals for monetary policy and federal & provincial budgets; policy advocacy; conducting economic surveys, etc.

Mohammad Younus Dagha, Chairman of FPCCI’s Policy Advisory Board and Dr. Akbar Zaidi, Executive Director of IBA Karachi, signed a Memorandum of Understanding at a ceremony attended by the press representatives at the FPCCI Headquarters, Federation House Karachi.

Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo, President FPCCI, said that as a strong proponent of industry-academia linkages & cooperation, he has always pursued the promotion of knowledge-based economy and the MoU is a manifestation of his vision for FPCCI. He maintained that, to him, FPCCI and IBA are natural allies as FPCCI is the apex representative business & trade body of Pakistan and IBA is one of the most prestigious business schools of Pakistan.

Mohammad Younus Dagha said that Policy Advocacy, the primary function of FPCCI, should be data-driven and evidence-based. Policy advocacy should be the primary function of FPCCI; but, it has to be grounded in hard facts to be valid, pragmatic and result-oriented. Dagha added that an effective policy advice has to reconcile the inspirations of entrepreneurs and expectations of the society at large. Amjad Rafi, a Senior Member of FPCCI and a Member of the Board of Governors of IBA, emphasized that business and industry should start looking towards academia and researchers for solutions to their real-world management and operational issues for indigenous, sustainable and research-based ideas; in order to contribute to socioeconomic growth and employment generation.

