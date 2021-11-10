ANL 17.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-7.43%)
Pakistan

NA deputy speaker speaks about profundity of Pak-Afghan relationship

Recorder Report 10 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri has said that Pakistan and Afghanistan are deeply linked in religious and cultural traditions and both the countries share common values.

He said that Afghanistan is passing through a decisive phase and it is up to the whole world to support Afghanistan for peace and stability.

He said that peace in Afghanistan is vital for regional peace and prosperity. He expressed these views, while addressing the conference “Pak- Afghan Relations under New Afghanistan Government” organised by Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS).

Suri said that Pakistan believes in independent, free and stable Afghanistan as its neighbour.

He said that the world should not leave Afghanistan in this time of distress. He also said that the incumbent government under the leadership of Imran Khan would continue to support Afghanistan and its people for peace and stability.

National Assembly Afghanistan Qasim Khan Suri PICSS

