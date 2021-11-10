ANL 17.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-7.43%)
ASC 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.79%)
ASL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-7.61%)
BOP 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.35%)
BYCO 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.46%)
FCCL 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-5.97%)
FFBL 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.73%)
FFL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-7.15%)
FNEL 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (9.85%)
GGGL 17.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-6.47%)
GGL 33.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-7.39%)
HUMNL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
JSCL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.38%)
KAPCO 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.7%)
KEL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.95%)
MDTL 2.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-5.56%)
MLCF 36.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-4.16%)
NETSOL 113.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.19 (-4.37%)
PACE 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-8.26%)
PAEL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-4.85%)
PIBTL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.44%)
POWER 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.31%)
PRL 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-5.63%)
PTC 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-6.34%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.08%)
SNGP 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-3.16%)
TELE 18.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TRG 130.06 Decreased By ▼ -3.49 (-2.61%)
UNITY 28.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-5.93%)
WTL 2.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-5.04%)
KSE100 46,400 Decreased By ▼ -715.13 (-1.52%)
KSE30 17,983 Decreased By ▼ -274.88 (-1.51%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Islamabad Marriott Hotel welcomes new GM, executive chef

ISLAMABAD: Islam-abad Marriott Hotel has appointed David Richard O’Hanlon as its new General Manager. The official...
Press Release 10 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Marriott Hotel has appointed David Richard O’Hanlon as its new General Manager. The official introduction for the new General Manager was made by Haseeb Gardezi – Chief Operating Officer, Hospitality and Education Division, Hashoo Group, during the dinner reception held at Islamabad Marriott Hotel on 8th November 2021.

David has worked in the hospitality industry for more than 25 years in South Asia, SE Asia, Middle East, Eastern and Western Europe. Prior to joining Islamabad Marriott Hotel, he was the General Manager at BWH Hotel Group, Thailand.

Adding to this, Islamabad Marriott Hotel welcomes Metin Isci, from Turkey, as the new Executive Chef, who has over a 20-year experience of working in five-star hotels, including Istanbul Marriott Hotel.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Hashoo group Haseeb Gardezi Marriott Hotel David Richard O’Hanlon

Comments

Comments are closed.

Islamabad Marriott Hotel welcomes new GM, executive chef

CPEC termed our ‘last chance’ for industrialization

Cabinet decides to increase gas tariff for captive power

Transfer of PCSI to NFSRD: Cabinet directs MoC to initiate summary

Official spot rate hits all-time high

Civil servants urged to uphold highest morals, ethics

$700m ready for Covid-19 vaccines: Zukhov meets Ayub, says ADB plans to give $10bn in 5 years

Tax-to-GDP ratio suffers blow due to pandemic

PSEs big revenue drag: Country’s 25pc cos are ‘zombie’ firms: FBR

Q1 ends with budget deficit of 0.8pc of GDP

Tarin rejects ‘speculations’

Read more stories