Tarin urges PSMA members to start production at earliest

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin held a meeting with delegation of Pakistan Sugar Mills Association headed by Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf at Finance Division Tuesday.

Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam, Minister for Power and Energy Hammad Azhar, Chaudhry Moonis Elahi, Minister for Water Resources, Chairmen PSMA Punjab, Sindh and KP Zone, Secretary NFS&R, Secretary Industries & Production, and senior officers attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the PSMA delegation apprised that the sugar industry is facing many challenges and sought help from the government to address these issues. PSMA delegation further requested government’s intervention for providing relief and creating friendly environment for the sugar industry.

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue highlighted that the Government is mindful of challenges faced by the sugar industry and will fulfil its due role in this regard.

The Advisor further assured the delegation that all their legitimate issues will be addressed by regular coordination and mutual cooperation between both the sides. He however, emphasized that providing essential items to the common man at the reasonable price is the focus of present government and all out efforts are being made in this regard. The Advisor urged PSMA members to start the production at the earliest to keep the demand and supply in balance.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021