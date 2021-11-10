ANL 17.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-7.43%)
ASC 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.79%)
ASL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-7.61%)
BOP 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.35%)
BYCO 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.46%)
FCCL 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-5.97%)
FFBL 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.73%)
FFL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-7.15%)
FNEL 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (9.85%)
GGGL 17.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-6.47%)
GGL 33.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-7.39%)
HUMNL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
JSCL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.38%)
KAPCO 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.7%)
KEL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.95%)
MDTL 2.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-5.56%)
MLCF 36.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-4.16%)
NETSOL 113.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.19 (-4.37%)
PACE 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-8.26%)
PAEL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-4.85%)
PIBTL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.44%)
POWER 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.31%)
PRL 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-5.63%)
PTC 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-6.34%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.08%)
SNGP 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-3.16%)
TELE 18.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TRG 130.06 Decreased By ▼ -3.49 (-2.61%)
UNITY 28.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-5.93%)
WTL 2.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-5.04%)
KSE100 46,400 Decreased By ▼ -715.13 (-1.52%)
KSE30 17,983 Decreased By ▼ -274.88 (-1.51%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Tarin urges PSMA members to start production at earliest

Press Release 10 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin held a meeting with delegation of Pakistan Sugar Mills Association headed by Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf at Finance Division Tuesday.

Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam, Minister for Power and Energy Hammad Azhar, Chaudhry Moonis Elahi, Minister for Water Resources, Chairmen PSMA Punjab, Sindh and KP Zone, Secretary NFS&R, Secretary Industries & Production, and senior officers attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the PSMA delegation apprised that the sugar industry is facing many challenges and sought help from the government to address these issues. PSMA delegation further requested government’s intervention for providing relief and creating friendly environment for the sugar industry.

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue highlighted that the Government is mindful of challenges faced by the sugar industry and will fulfil its due role in this regard.

The Advisor further assured the delegation that all their legitimate issues will be addressed by regular coordination and mutual cooperation between both the sides. He however, emphasized that providing essential items to the common man at the reasonable price is the focus of present government and all out efforts are being made in this regard. The Advisor urged PSMA members to start the production at the earliest to keep the demand and supply in balance.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Syed Fakhar Imam Finance Division SAPM PSMA Shaukat Tarin Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Sugar Mills Association

Comments

1000 characters

Tarin urges PSMA members to start production at earliest

CPEC termed our ‘last chance’ for industrialization

Cabinet decides to increase gas tariff for captive power

Transfer of PCSI to NFSRD: Cabinet directs MoC to initiate summary

Official spot rate hits all-time high

Civil servants urged to uphold highest morals, ethics

$700m ready for Covid-19 vaccines: Zukhov meets Ayub, says ADB plans to give $10bn in 5 years

Tax-to-GDP ratio suffers blow due to pandemic

PSEs big revenue drag: Country’s 25pc cos are ‘zombie’ firms: FBR

Q1 ends with budget deficit of 0.8pc of GDP

Tarin rejects ‘speculations’

Read more stories