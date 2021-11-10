ANL 17.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-7.43%)
ASC 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.79%)
ASL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-7.61%)
BOP 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.35%)
BYCO 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.46%)
FCCL 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-5.97%)
FFBL 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.73%)
FFL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-7.15%)
FNEL 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (9.85%)
GGGL 17.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-6.47%)
GGL 33.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-7.39%)
HUMNL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
JSCL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.38%)
KAPCO 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.7%)
KEL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.95%)
MDTL 2.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-5.56%)
MLCF 36.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-4.16%)
NETSOL 113.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.19 (-4.37%)
PACE 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-8.26%)
PAEL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-4.85%)
PIBTL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.44%)
POWER 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.31%)
PRL 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-5.63%)
PTC 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-6.34%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.08%)
SNGP 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-3.16%)
TELE 18.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TRG 130.06 Decreased By ▼ -3.49 (-2.61%)
UNITY 28.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-5.93%)
WTL 2.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-5.04%)
KSE100 46,400 Decreased By ▼ -715.13 (-1.52%)
KSE30 17,983 Decreased By ▼ -274.88 (-1.51%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

ERRA given June 22 deadline to complete school projects in KP

Recorder Report 10 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court directed the Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA) to complete all under-construction school projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) by June 22.

A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, on Tuesday, heard a suo moto on not constructing the schools in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa that were damaged in 2005 earthquake.

The bench ordered the KP government to furnish the details of the students and the teachers in the completed schools.

The top court expressed annoyance at the chairman ERRA over the non-completion of the projects, which were under the authority’s purview. He asked the chairman that the ERRA officials are just taking salaries and benefits.

“If it had been your own children who were out of schools then you would have worked.”

The chairman informed that out of 14,000 projects, 3,000 are incomplete so far. “Education and health are our top priority,” he added.

Upon that, the chief justice said that had education and health been the authority’s priority then the projects would have been completed by now. “The earthquake-hit areas and schools should have been built within a year,” said the CJP, adding that the schools, of which photographs were presented before the court, seem inactive.

Justice Qazi Amin, another member of the bench, said the KP government’s negligence had turned education into an industry.

“The college fee used to be Rs8, now it is Rs30000 for school going children,” Justice Amin said.

“It is the responsibility of the state to provide free education.

The K-P government should not try to hide behind the ERRA,” he further stated. The provincial advocate general prayed that so far, 238 out of 540 schools had been completed. The court sought a progress report from the KP government on the said projects and adjourned the hearing for a month.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

KP Supreme Court Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed ERRA suo moto school projects in KP

Comments

1000 characters

ERRA given June 22 deadline to complete school projects in KP

CPEC termed our ‘last chance’ for industrialization

Cabinet decides to increase gas tariff for captive power

Transfer of PCSI to NFSRD: Cabinet directs MoC to initiate summary

Official spot rate hits all-time high

Civil servants urged to uphold highest morals, ethics

$700m ready for Covid-19 vaccines: Zukhov meets Ayub, says ADB plans to give $10bn in 5 years

Tax-to-GDP ratio suffers blow due to pandemic

PSEs big revenue drag: Country’s 25pc cos are ‘zombie’ firms: FBR

Q1 ends with budget deficit of 0.8pc of GDP

Tarin rejects ‘speculations’

Read more stories