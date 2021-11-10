Naheed Supermarket signs up with HBL Pay

KARACHI: Naheed Supermarket has signed up with HBL Pay to enable Transaction & Employee Banking Services. The agreement covers enablement of cashless banking products like; internal bank transfers, IBFT, smart cheques, and e-collections.

The strategic alliance between HBL & Naheed Supermarket will bring a radical impact on B2B E-Commerce, implemented through the digital products offered by TEB and I&FI, along with an extensive branch network and HBL Konnect footprint.

HBL has also deployed Point of Sale (POS) payment services, along with integrated solutions to combat the limitations of outdated core systems and provide the ease of reconciliation and efficient inventory and cash flow management.

Sharing his thoughts at the occasion, Naheed’s CEO Munsub Abrar said, “Naheed Supermarket has always been on the lookout to facilitate to bring process efficiencies through digital payment system and has successfully partnered with HBL’s tailor made solutions. It is another step towards the digitization of our day-to-day operations.”