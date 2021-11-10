ANL 17.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-7.43%)
Nov 10, 2021
Pak-Afghan ties under Taliban govt: Speakers at seminar discuss socio-political dynamics

Recorder Report 10 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) organised a seminar “Pak–Afghan relations under new Afghan government” at a local hotel Tuesday.

The participants of the seminar not only threw light upon the socio-political dynamics of Afghanistan under the new political regime but also delivered an in-depth analysis of the bilateral relations between the two states under the new political regime, whilst discussing the repercussions this change might have on the current Pak–Afghan relations.

Lt General (retd) Asif Yasin Malik said that Afghanistan was not a threat to Pakistan for the security dimensions.

“We cannot change neighbour as they are brothers and we cannot live without each other,” he added.

Criticising the world community for categorising the Government of Afghanistan as Taliban Government, he said calling such had some agenda. He said people never called American government as Democrat or Republican government why categorising Afghan Government as Taliban Government.

He maintained it was a failure of the regional countries to adopt a uniform approach for Afghanistan after change of regime, which led to economic isolation.

He said the first step should be provision of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan in a meaningful manner. He suggested that security dialogues should immediately be started with the Government of Afghanistan.

A Kaminara, EU High Commissioner to Pakistan also delivered her presentation at PICSS seminar.

Ambassador (retd) Ayaz Khan said, “It will take time to ensure an inclusive government in Afghanistan”.

Managing Director Abdullah Khan said that all kinds of militant groups were active in Afghanistan after the Taliban came into power. International militant groups like Al-Qaeda and Daesh, etc, were present in Afghanistan and getting stronger day by day.

He also linked militant groups in Balochistan had base at Afghanistan although not operating from there.

Soon after coming into power, he said Pakistan was expecting that they would start crackdown against TTP, but they did not and they would not.

He said Taliban could not survive without TTP as they provided support and shelter in the past.

Ambassador (retd) Ibrar Hussain said targeted UN sanction have been in place against the Taliban since UNSC passed Resolution 1267 in October 1999.

The sanctions regimes were separated into two Resolution 1988 and Resolution 1989 in June 2011 to facilitate political talks with the Taliban.

Dr Farah Naz spoke about drug trafficking from Afghanistan.

