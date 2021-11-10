Indian shares end lower

BENGALURU: Indian shares ticked lower on Tuesday, dragged down by weakness in financial stocks and a slide in biscuit maker Britannia Industries following a weak earnings report. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index closed down 0.13% at 18,044.25, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex lost 0.19% to end at 60,433.45.

A clutch of strong earnings reports from mid-cap companies, however, helped the Nifty Midcap 100 Index and the Nifty Midcap 150 Index gain more than 1% each to outperform the main indexes.

After retreating from record highs in October on heavy foreign selling and overvaluation fears, Indian equities have somewhat rebounded this month in part due to positive sentiment during the festive season of Diwali.