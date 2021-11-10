MMBL bags 'gender diversity at workplace' award

KARACHI: Mobilink Microfinance Bank Limited (MMBL) has won the prestigious Gender Diversity at Workplace Award (Banks) at the 18th Annual Excellence Awards Ceremony, by CFA Society Pakistan. Shaukat Tarin, Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue graced the event as the chief guest and presented the award to Ghazanfar Azzam, President & CEO of MMBL in a ceremony held on Friday at Pearl Continental Hotel here.

Upon receiving this prestigious award, Ghazanfar Azzam, CEO MMBL has said that the Bank recognizes that over 49 percent of the total population in Pakistan comprises of females and their participation in the economic sphere is key to achieving sustainable development.

Women empowerment is a key strategic priority at MMBL and we are committed to fostering a culture of inclusion so that every employee feels equally valued and performs at their best. This award is a testament to our Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) agenda, which is strongly anchored in MMBL's core philosophy, he added.

