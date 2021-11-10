ANL 17.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-7.43%)
ASC 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.79%)
ASL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-7.61%)
BOP 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.35%)
BYCO 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.46%)
FCCL 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-5.97%)
FFBL 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.73%)
FFL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-7.15%)
FNEL 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (9.85%)
GGGL 17.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-6.47%)
GGL 33.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-7.39%)
HUMNL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
JSCL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.38%)
KAPCO 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.7%)
KEL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.95%)
MDTL 2.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-5.56%)
MLCF 36.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-4.16%)
NETSOL 113.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.19 (-4.37%)
PACE 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-8.26%)
PAEL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-4.85%)
PIBTL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.44%)
POWER 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.31%)
PRL 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-5.63%)
PTC 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-6.34%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.08%)
SNGP 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-3.16%)
TELE 18.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TRG 130.06 Decreased By ▼ -3.49 (-2.61%)
UNITY 28.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-5.93%)
WTL 2.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-5.04%)
KSE100 46,400 Decreased By ▼ -715.13 (-1.52%)
KSE30 17,983 Decreased By ▼ -274.88 (-1.51%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

MMBL bags 'gender diversity at workplace' award

Recorder Report 10 Nov 2021

KARACHI: Mobilink Microfinance Bank Limited (MMBL) has won the prestigious Gender Diversity at Workplace Award (Banks) at the 18th Annual Excellence Awards Ceremony, by CFA Society Pakistan. Shaukat Tarin, Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue graced the event as the chief guest and presented the award to Ghazanfar Azzam, President & CEO of MMBL in a ceremony held on Friday at Pearl Continental Hotel here.

Upon receiving this prestigious award, Ghazanfar Azzam, CEO MMBL has said that the Bank recognizes that over 49 percent of the total population in Pakistan comprises of females and their participation in the economic sphere is key to achieving sustainable development.

Women empowerment is a key strategic priority at MMBL and we are committed to fostering a culture of inclusion so that every employee feels equally valued and performs at their best. This award is a testament to our Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) agenda, which is strongly anchored in MMBL's core philosophy, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Shaukat Tarin Mobilink Microfinance Bank Limited Ghazanfar Azzam workplace' award

Comments

Comments are closed.

MMBL bags 'gender diversity at workplace' award

CPEC termed our ‘last chance’ for industrialization

Cabinet decides to increase gas tariff for captive power

Transfer of PCSI to NFSRD: Cabinet directs MoC to initiate summary

Official spot rate hits all-time high

Civil servants urged to uphold highest morals, ethics

$700m ready for Covid-19 vaccines: Zukhov meets Ayub, says ADB plans to give $10bn in 5 years

Tax-to-GDP ratio suffers blow due to pandemic

PSEs big revenue drag: Country’s 25pc cos are ‘zombie’ firms: FBR

Q1 ends with budget deficit of 0.8pc of GDP

Tarin rejects ‘speculations’

Read more stories