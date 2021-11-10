ANL 17.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-7.43%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 10 Nov 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Avanceon Ltd #                    03-11-2021   10-11-2021                                 10-11-2021
Bata Pakistan Ltd                 08-11-2021   10-11-2021   1000% (i)      04-11-2021
Summit Bank Ltd                   08-11-2021   11-11-2021   NIL                           11-11-2021
Unilever Pakistan
 Foods Ltd                        09-11-2021   11-11-2021   1870% (iii)    05-11-2021
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd      09-11-2021   11-11-2021   37.50% (iii)   05-11-2021
E F U Life Assurance Ltd          09-11-2021   11-11-2021   15% (iii)      05-11-2021
Dawood Hercules 
Corporation Ltd.                  09-11-2021   11-11-2021   20% (iii)      05-11-2021
Indus Motor Company Ltd           09-11-2021   11-11-2021   345% (i)       05-11-2021
Atlas Honda Ltd                   10-11-2021   12-11-2021   120% (i)       08-11-2021
Oil & Gas D evelopment 
Co. Ltd                           10-11-2021   12-11-2021   17.50% (i)     08-11-2021
Nestle Pakistan Ltd               10-11-2021   12-11-2021   800% (ii)      08-11-2021
Allied B ank Ltd                  10-11-2021   12-11-2021   20% (iii)      08-11-2021
MCB Bank Ltd                      10-11-2021   12-11-2021   45% (iii)      08-11-2021
Khurshid S pinning 
Mills Ltd #                       09-11-2021   15-11-2021                                 15-11-2021
EFU General Insurance Ltd         11-11-2021   15-11-2021   15% (iii)      09-11-2021
Saif P ower Ltd                   12-11-2021   16-11-2021   20% (i)        10-11-2021
Ghani Glass Ltd                   12-11-2021   16-11-2021   15% (i)        10-11-2021
TPL Properties Ltd                11-11-2021   17-11-2021   20% B          09-11-2021
Meezan B ank Ltd #                15-11-2021   17-11-2021                                 17-11-2021
Ittehad C hemicals Ltd            11-11-2021   18-11-2021   18.063754% B   09-11-2021
(PESC2) Pakistan Energy
Sukuk-II Power Holding Ltd        12-11-2021   19-11-2021
Dar-es-Salaam Textile 
Mills Ltd.                        13-11-2021   20-11-2021   NIL                           20-11-2021
East West Insurance 
Company Ltd. #                    14-11-2021   20-11-2021                                 20-11-2021
Synthetic Products 
Enterprises Ltd.**                15-11-2021   21-11-2021
(HUBCSC2) The Hub Power
Company Ltd                       16-11-2021   22-11-2021
Fauji Fertilizer 
Bin Qasim Ltd #                   18-11-2021   22-11-2021                                 22-11-2021
Hum Network Ltd                   16-11-2021   23-11-2021   NIL                           23-11-2021
First Treet Manufacturing 
Modaraba                          16-11-2021   23-11-2021   NIL                           23-11-2021
Treet C orporation Ltd            16-11-2021   23-11-2021   10% (F)        12-11-2021     23-11-2021
Ahmad Hassan Textile 
Mills Ltd                         18-11-2021   25-11-2021   20.50% (F)     16-11-2021     25-11-2021
Bawany Air Products Ltd           19-11-2021   25-11-2021   NIL                           25-11-2021
Al Shaheer Corporation Ltd        19-11-2021   25-11-2021   NIL                           25-11-2021
Ghani Value Glass Ltd             19-11-2021   26-11-2021   60% (F)        17-11-2021     26-11-2021
Dadex Eternit Ltd                 19-11-2021   26-11-2021   NIL                           26-11-2021
Khalid Siraj Textile 
Mills Ltd                         19-11-2021   26-11-2021   NIL                           26-11-2021
Loads Ltd                         19-11-2021   26-11-2021   NIL                           26-11-2021
First Punjab Modaraba             20-11-2021   26-11-2021   NIL                           26-11-2021
United Distributors 
Pakistan Ltd                      20-11-2021   26-11-2021   NIL                           26-11-2021
Pak-Gulf Leasing 
Company Ltd                       20-11-2021   26-11-2021   NIL                           26-11-2021
Fauji Foods Ltd #                 20-11-2021   26-11-2021                                 26-11-2021
Mahmood Textile Mills Ltd         15-11-2021   27-11-2021   100% (F)       11-11-2021     27-11-2021
Azgard Nine Ltd                   20-11-2021   27-11-2021   NIL                           27-11-2021
Johnson & Phillips 
(Pakistan) Ltd                    20-11-2021   27-11-2021   NIL                           27-11-2021
Shadman Cotton Mills Ltd          20-11-2021   27-11-2021   NIL                           27-11-2021
Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Ltd       20-11-2021   27-11-2021   NIL                           27-11-2021
Aruj Industries Ltd               21-11-2021   27-11-2021   NIL                           27-11-2021
Nazir Cotton Mills Ltd            21-11-2021   27-11-2021   NIL                           27-11-2021
S.G. P ower Ltd                   24-11-2021   27-11-2021   NIL                           27-11-2021
SG Allied Businesses Ltd          24-11-2021   27-11-2021   NIL                           27-11-2021
(FATIMASC) Fatima Fertilizer
Company Ltd                       17-11-2021   28-11-2021
Mubarak Textile Mills Ltd         25-11-2021   28-11-2021   NIL                           26-11-2021
BIPL Securities Ltd #             23-11-2021   29-11-2021                                 29-11-2021
Shakarganj Ltd #                  23-11-2021   30-11-2021                                 30-11-2021
Feroze 1888 Mills Ltd             26-11-2021   02-12-2021   6% R*          24-11-2021
Saudi Pak Leasing
 Company Ltd. #                   26-11-2021   03-12-2021                                 03-12-2021
(SNBLTFC3) Soneri Bank Ltd        23-11-2021   06-12-2021
First E quity Modaraba            11-12-2021   20-12-2021   5% (F)         09-12-2021     21-12-2021
Archroma Pakistan Ltd             23-12-2021   30-12-2021   900% (F)       21-12-2021     30-12-2021
====================================================================================================

Indications:

As per Company Announcement *

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at a Premium of Rs.2.50/- per share **

