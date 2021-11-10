KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
====================================================================================================
Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Avanceon Ltd # 03-11-2021 10-11-2021 10-11-2021
Bata Pakistan Ltd 08-11-2021 10-11-2021 1000% (i) 04-11-2021
Summit Bank Ltd 08-11-2021 11-11-2021 NIL 11-11-2021
Unilever Pakistan
Foods Ltd 09-11-2021 11-11-2021 1870% (iii) 05-11-2021
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd 09-11-2021 11-11-2021 37.50% (iii) 05-11-2021
E F U Life Assurance Ltd 09-11-2021 11-11-2021 15% (iii) 05-11-2021
Dawood Hercules
Corporation Ltd. 09-11-2021 11-11-2021 20% (iii) 05-11-2021
Indus Motor Company Ltd 09-11-2021 11-11-2021 345% (i) 05-11-2021
Atlas Honda Ltd 10-11-2021 12-11-2021 120% (i) 08-11-2021
Oil & Gas D evelopment
Co. Ltd 10-11-2021 12-11-2021 17.50% (i) 08-11-2021
Nestle Pakistan Ltd 10-11-2021 12-11-2021 800% (ii) 08-11-2021
Allied B ank Ltd 10-11-2021 12-11-2021 20% (iii) 08-11-2021
MCB Bank Ltd 10-11-2021 12-11-2021 45% (iii) 08-11-2021
Khurshid S pinning
Mills Ltd # 09-11-2021 15-11-2021 15-11-2021
EFU General Insurance Ltd 11-11-2021 15-11-2021 15% (iii) 09-11-2021
Saif P ower Ltd 12-11-2021 16-11-2021 20% (i) 10-11-2021
Ghani Glass Ltd 12-11-2021 16-11-2021 15% (i) 10-11-2021
TPL Properties Ltd 11-11-2021 17-11-2021 20% B 09-11-2021
Meezan B ank Ltd # 15-11-2021 17-11-2021 17-11-2021
Ittehad C hemicals Ltd 11-11-2021 18-11-2021 18.063754% B 09-11-2021
(PESC2) Pakistan Energy
Sukuk-II Power Holding Ltd 12-11-2021 19-11-2021
Dar-es-Salaam Textile
Mills Ltd. 13-11-2021 20-11-2021 NIL 20-11-2021
East West Insurance
Company Ltd. # 14-11-2021 20-11-2021 20-11-2021
Synthetic Products
Enterprises Ltd.** 15-11-2021 21-11-2021
(HUBCSC2) The Hub Power
Company Ltd 16-11-2021 22-11-2021
Fauji Fertilizer
Bin Qasim Ltd # 18-11-2021 22-11-2021 22-11-2021
Hum Network Ltd 16-11-2021 23-11-2021 NIL 23-11-2021
First Treet Manufacturing
Modaraba 16-11-2021 23-11-2021 NIL 23-11-2021
Treet C orporation Ltd 16-11-2021 23-11-2021 10% (F) 12-11-2021 23-11-2021
Ahmad Hassan Textile
Mills Ltd 18-11-2021 25-11-2021 20.50% (F) 16-11-2021 25-11-2021
Bawany Air Products Ltd 19-11-2021 25-11-2021 NIL 25-11-2021
Al Shaheer Corporation Ltd 19-11-2021 25-11-2021 NIL 25-11-2021
Ghani Value Glass Ltd 19-11-2021 26-11-2021 60% (F) 17-11-2021 26-11-2021
Dadex Eternit Ltd 19-11-2021 26-11-2021 NIL 26-11-2021
Khalid Siraj Textile
Mills Ltd 19-11-2021 26-11-2021 NIL 26-11-2021
Loads Ltd 19-11-2021 26-11-2021 NIL 26-11-2021
First Punjab Modaraba 20-11-2021 26-11-2021 NIL 26-11-2021
United Distributors
Pakistan Ltd 20-11-2021 26-11-2021 NIL 26-11-2021
Pak-Gulf Leasing
Company Ltd 20-11-2021 26-11-2021 NIL 26-11-2021
Fauji Foods Ltd # 20-11-2021 26-11-2021 26-11-2021
Mahmood Textile Mills Ltd 15-11-2021 27-11-2021 100% (F) 11-11-2021 27-11-2021
Azgard Nine Ltd 20-11-2021 27-11-2021 NIL 27-11-2021
Johnson & Phillips
(Pakistan) Ltd 20-11-2021 27-11-2021 NIL 27-11-2021
Shadman Cotton Mills Ltd 20-11-2021 27-11-2021 NIL 27-11-2021
Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Ltd 20-11-2021 27-11-2021 NIL 27-11-2021
Aruj Industries Ltd 21-11-2021 27-11-2021 NIL 27-11-2021
Nazir Cotton Mills Ltd 21-11-2021 27-11-2021 NIL 27-11-2021
S.G. P ower Ltd 24-11-2021 27-11-2021 NIL 27-11-2021
SG Allied Businesses Ltd 24-11-2021 27-11-2021 NIL 27-11-2021
(FATIMASC) Fatima Fertilizer
Company Ltd 17-11-2021 28-11-2021
Mubarak Textile Mills Ltd 25-11-2021 28-11-2021 NIL 26-11-2021
BIPL Securities Ltd # 23-11-2021 29-11-2021 29-11-2021
Shakarganj Ltd # 23-11-2021 30-11-2021 30-11-2021
Feroze 1888 Mills Ltd 26-11-2021 02-12-2021 6% R* 24-11-2021
Saudi Pak Leasing
Company Ltd. # 26-11-2021 03-12-2021 03-12-2021
(SNBLTFC3) Soneri Bank Ltd 23-11-2021 06-12-2021
First E quity Modaraba 11-12-2021 20-12-2021 5% (F) 09-12-2021 21-12-2021
Archroma Pakistan Ltd 23-12-2021 30-12-2021 900% (F) 21-12-2021 30-12-2021
====================================================================================================
Indications:
As per Company Announcement *
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
Right issue at a Premium of Rs.2.50/- per share **
