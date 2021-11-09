China turns down participation in Afghan moot hosted by India

China will not attend the regional security dialogue on Afghanistan to be hosted by India, reported APP on Tuesday, a development that comes after Pakistan had also turned down New Delhi's invitation to attend the meeting of the National Security Advisers (NSAs).

Citing scheduling reasons, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said that it was "inconvenient" for Beijing to join the moot scheduled to be held on November 10.

"We have already given our reply to the Indian side,” Wang added during his weekly press briefing.

Last month, India invited Russia, China, Iran, Pakistan, and all the central Asian nations to attend the ‘Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan’. The dialogue will be chaired by India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval.

Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan have confirmed their participation.

According to a report by the Times of India, the Indian government is refraining from clubbing the two refusals, but, citing its sources, said that China’s response may be due to Pakistan.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs says the "high-level dialogue will review and deliberate upon measures to address relevant security challenges and support the people of Afghanistan in promoting peace, security and stability".

Last week, Pakistan had declined India’s invitation by saying that “a spoiler cannot become a peacemaker” in Afghanistan.

Pakistan's NSA Dr Moeed Yusuf was asked whether Pakistan accepted India's invitation to attend the conference. "I will not go. A spoiler cannot play the role of peacemaker," he replied.

Yusuf said India was one of the major hurdles in achieving peace and stability in the region.

He regretted that the international community had turned a blind eye over human rights violations and Indian state-sponsored terrorism in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

“India has to make the situation in Kashmir better,” he said.

The NSA also warned that India’s expansionist approach was leading the region nowhere, but it would harm the whole region.