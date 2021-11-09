ANL 17.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-7.43%)
ASC 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.79%)
ASL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-7.61%)
BOP 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.35%)
BYCO 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.46%)
FCCL 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-5.97%)
FFBL 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.73%)
FFL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-7.15%)
FNEL 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (9.85%)
GGGL 17.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-6.47%)
GGL 33.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-7.39%)
HUMNL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
JSCL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.38%)
KAPCO 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.7%)
KEL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.95%)
MDTL 2.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-5.56%)
MLCF 36.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-4.16%)
NETSOL 113.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.19 (-4.37%)
PACE 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-8.26%)
PAEL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-4.85%)
PIBTL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.44%)
POWER 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.31%)
PRL 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-5.63%)
PTC 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-6.34%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.08%)
SNGP 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-3.16%)
TELE 18.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TRG 130.06 Decreased By ▼ -3.49 (-2.61%)
UNITY 28.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-5.93%)
WTL 2.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-5.04%)
KSE100 46,400 Decreased By ▼ -715.13 (-1.52%)
KSE30 17,983 Decreased By ▼ -274.88 (-1.51%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European equities subdued at open

AFP 09 Nov 2021

LONDON: Europe's stock markets wavered Tuesday in opening deals as dealers paused for breath and shrugged off gains elsewhere, despite festering fears over this week's key US inflation data.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index edged 0.1 percent lower to 7,296.11 points compared with Monday's close.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index reversed 0.3 percent to 7,025.31, while Frankfurt's DAX was almost flat at 16,048.14.

On the upside, Asian markets mostly rose, following another record on Wall Street as traders cheered the passage of a US infrastructure overhaul.

Markets had surged Friday after a blockbuster US job report, which showed recovery was well underway in the world's top economy.

Investors are now awaiting vital US consumer price inflation data due Wednesday, preceded by the producer price index on Tuesday.

"The main focus of investors this week will be updates on inflation," noted AvaTrade analyst Naeem Aslam.

"Because of rising energy costs and supply chain constraints, inflation is likely to have surged."

FTSE 100 Europe's stock markets

Comments

1000 characters

European equities subdued at open

Amid IMF uncertainty, KSE-100 plummets over 800 points in intra-day trading

Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity rate falls to 0.94% as pandemic subsides

Unbridled inflation: Public backlash compels govt to stop releasing weekly SPI?

Startup rush: Pakistan fintech Savyour raises $3.3mn in seed round

The man who 'offended' Shoaib Akhtar: Babar Azam ready to scale new heights

Nazim Jokhio murder case: Karachi police arrest three more suspects

US Supreme Court weighs FBI surveillance of mosque

Shastri hails India as one of cricket's 'greatest teams'

UK to add Sinovac, Sinopharm and Covaxin to approved vaccine list

RLNG power plants’ sell-off: JP Morgan team briefed on investment opportunities

Read more stories