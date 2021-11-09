ANL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-6.67%)
ASC 13.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.44%)
ASL 17.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.21%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.92%)
BYCO 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.59%)
FCCL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.98%)
FFBL 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.12%)
FFL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-6.8%)
FNEL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
GGGL 17.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-6.47%)
GGL 33.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-7.39%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.58%)
JSCL 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.62%)
KAPCO 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.7%)
KEL 3.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.23%)
MDTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-7.41%)
MLCF 36.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-5.34%)
NETSOL 113.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.19 (-4.37%)
PACE 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-7.91%)
PAEL 25.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-3.66%)
PIBTL 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.98%)
POWER 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.44%)
PRL 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-5.63%)
PTC 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-4.39%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.78%)
SNGP 41.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.93%)
TELE 17.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-5.65%)
TRG 128.11 Decreased By ▼ -5.44 (-4.07%)
UNITY 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-6.1%)
WTL 2.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-5.04%)
KSE100 46,411 Decreased By ▼ -704.27 (-1.49%)
KSE30 17,980 Decreased By ▼ -278.68 (-1.53%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Twitter flags US lawmaker's video on Biden, Ocasio-Cortez for violating policy

Reuters 09 Nov 2021

Twitter Inc added a warning label on Tuesday to an anime video shared by US Republican lawmaker Paul Gosar, depicting him swinging swords at President Joe Biden and killing Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Twitter said the video violated its "hateful conduct" policy and restricted engagement with the tweet, blocking the ability to like, reply or retweet it.

However, the social media giant said in a notification attached above the tweet that it had determined "it may be in the public's interest for the Tweet to remain accessible."

"As is standard with this notice, engagements with the Tweet will be limited," Twitter said in an email.

A representative for Gosar did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

The 90-second video shared by Gosar on Sunday appears to be an altered version of a Japanese animated series and is interspersed with real-life footage of US Border Patrol officers rounding up migrants at the US-Mexico border.

The doctored video has been widely condemned by prominent politicians and social media users.

Ocasio-Cortez responded with a Twitter thread noting the video posted by a "creepy member I work with" and said she expected no consequences for Gosar from the Republican leader of the House of Representatives.

"This man should not serve in Congress," Democratic representative Ilhan Omar said. "Fantasizing about violently attacking your colleagues has no place in our political discourse and society."

Twitter Inc President Joe Biden Alexandria Ocasio Cortez Paul Gosar

Comments

1000 characters

Twitter flags US lawmaker's video on Biden, Ocasio-Cortez for violating policy

Parliamentarians briefed TTP: peace talks held with only splinter groups

Afghan foreign minister to visit Pakistan on Wednesday

Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity rate falls to 0.94% as pandemic subsides

Unbridled inflation: Public backlash compels govt to stop releasing weekly SPI?

NA passes 7 bills

Higher gas/RLNG rates: Punjab-based textile industry to resist govt move

RLNG power plants’ sell-off: JP Morgan team briefed on investment opportunities

UK to add Sinovac, Sinopharm and Covaxin to approved vaccine list

ECP orders Balochistan govt to provide details of LG polls in two weeks

Iran-backed militia staged attack on Iraq PM?

Read more stories