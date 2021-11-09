Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity rate falls to 0.94% as pandemic subsides

Pakistan’s coronavirus positivity rate dropped to 0.94% during the last 24 hours for the first time since March last year as the country continued to see a decline in its cases and death toll.

Since October 15, the national positivity ratio is being recorded below 2%.

The National Command and Operation Centre’s (NCOC) data showed that 42,373 tests were conducted across the country during the last 24 hours, out of which 400 came out positive.

So far, Pakistan has reported 1,277,560 Covid-19 cases.

Since October 31, the country has been reporting less than 700 positive cases, while the active number of infections have also decreased to 22,845. Currently, there are 1,206 critical cases in the country.

Sindh reports 2 new Covid-19 deaths, 250 fresh cases

Meanwhile, the novel virus claimed 11more lives, taking the death toll to 28,558. During the last 24 hours, 277 recovered from the virus, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,226,157.

As per the NCOC, 1,216,641 doses of the Covid-19 vaccines were administered across the country during the last 24 hours, taking the total number to 113,188,078.

On Monday, while chairing the meeting on coronavirus, NCOC head Asad Umar emphasized on stepping up the administration of second dose to eligible individuals. Umar also appreciated the synergetic efforts of all stakeholders for bringing down the positivity ratio of the virus.