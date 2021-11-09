Iran-backed militia staged attack on Iraq PM?

BAGHDAD: A drone attack that targeted the Iraqi prime minister on Sunday was carried out by at least one Iran-backed militia group using Iranian-made equipment, Iraqi security officials and militia sources said.

But the neighbouring Islamic Republic is unlikely to have sanctioned the attack as Tehran is keen to avoid a spiral of violence on its western border, the sources and independent analysts said.

Iraq PM calls for calm after drone attack on his residence

Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi escaped unhurt when three drones carrying explosives were launched at his residence in Baghdad. Several of his bodyguards were injured.