Nov 09, 2021
Iran-backed militia staged attack on Iraq PM?

Reuters Updated 09 Nov 2021

BAGHDAD: A drone attack that targeted the Iraqi prime minister on Sunday was carried out by at least one Iran-backed militia group using Iranian-made equipment, Iraqi security officials and militia sources said.

But the neighbouring Islamic Republic is unlikely to have sanctioned the attack as Tehran is keen to avoid a spiral of violence on its western border, the sources and independent analysts said.

Iraq PM calls for calm after drone attack on his residence

Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi escaped unhurt when three drones carrying explosives were launched at his residence in Baghdad. Several of his bodyguards were injured.

