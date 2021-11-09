Cabinet to discuss economic, political issues today

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet which is scheduled to meet on Tuesday (Nov 9) with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair is likely to discuss the country’s economic and political situation including Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) sit-in, which has finally ended after lifting of the ban, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

The progress on the “secret deal” has been extraordinary with reported pledges made with TLP met with speed except release of its leader Saad Rizvi, who is also expected to be a free man soon.

On October 27, 2021, Prime Minister briefed the Cabinet about the violent long march by Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan which had resulted in four police personnel being martyred and 263 injured while performing their duties. Recalling that it was the sixth protest since 2017, he said that the old policy of appeasement had not worked.

The government must not cow down to unreasonable demands, which were against national interest, and the writ of the State should be established without fail.

The Cabinet expressed its resolve that the State will not tolerate violence by any armed group and that its show of restraint should not be construed as weakness. The State has the resolve and means to protect public and enforce law, it further contended.

However, on November 2, 2021, there was complete silence on TLP issue and as per official record and Minster for Information, the Cabinet did not discuss the agreement with TLP.

As per media reports, when the current summary of Interior Ministry on lifting the ban on TLP was circulated by the Cabinet Division some members expressed their intent to debate the issue however this has not been independently verified.

The Cabinet Division, sources said, will share the outcome of the summary with the Cabinet, and reveal the total number of Federal Ministers who signed off on the summary.

The Cabinet will also discuss the country’s economic situation with special reference to rising inflation, its impact on the common man and measures to deal with the situation.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) may submit a summary for approval of measures to increase revenue as per understanding with the IMF.

According to sources, third amendment in tax laws 2021 is also on the agenda of Federal Cabinet.

Ministry of Energy, sources said, has sent a summary to the Cabinet for approval of new Gas Tariff Policy (including domestic and RLNG), according to which rates for domestic, commercial and industry will be increased.

The sources said, Establishment Division will give a presentation to the Cabinet about vacant positions of CEOs/MDs in different Ministries /Divisions.

The Cabinet will also consider and approve ICT Criminal Prosecution Service Act 2021. The Cabinet will consider a summary of Power Division to give acting charge of Managing Director of National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) as the company’s MD has resigned.

The Cabinet is expected to approve a proposal to give PTDC’s land to the private sector on lease.

The Cabinet will also ratify the decisions of Cabinet Committee on Institutional Reforms and Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet.

