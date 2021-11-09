ANL 18.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
Administrator inaugurates tree plantation drive

Recorder Report 09 Nov 2021

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday said city government needed full cooperation for the elimination of environmental pollution from all stakeholders including the citizens.

“Every citizen must plant at least one tree to meet the shortage of trees,” he said after inaugurating a tree planting campaign at Aga Khan Park, Clifton.

Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB) vice chairman Najmi Alam, Parks Department officials, leaders of Aga Khan community, and others were also present on the occasion.

The administrator was welcomed on his arrival at Aga Khan Park while the children in the park presented the tableau. Later, Barrister Murtaza Wahab inaugurated the tree planting campaign in Aga Khan Park.

He said the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) will further improve the parks and at the same time make the entire city green and lush. “In order to cope with global warming and climate change, it is important to promote a culture of tree plantation. We must work now to meet the challenges of the future,” he added.

The administrator said Karachi is a major industrial and business hub and all major cities of this type in the world are using state-of-the-art methods to control environmental pollution, with the establishment of Miyawaki Forest at the forefront.

“Fortunately, Karachi has also become one of the cities in the world where Miyawaki Forest is being created,” said the administrator.

