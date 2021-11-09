Luckily, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi escaped unhurt from an assassination attempt in which an explosives-packed drone hit his Baghdad residence. According to media reports, three drones were launched from near a Tigris River bridge but two were intercepted. Two bodyguards, however, were wounded. Regardless of who is responsible for this attack, one thing is quite clear: Iraqis are now witnessing a new round of violence. Iraq, in fact, is in the throes of violence since the US invasion of this country in March 2003. Violence, sectarianism and of course elections constitute the US legacy in Iraq. Having said that, let me also make it clear here that the present-day Iraq is far better than what it was under the rule of Saddam Hussein.

Siddiq Rahman (Dubai)

