Pakistan

Wasim Akram launches Remote Diabetes Management Programme

Recorder Report 09 Nov 2021

KARACHI: THB Global The Healh Bank introduces Diabetes Connected Care, a Remote Diabetes Management Program in Pakistan, to enhance health outcomes.

THB Global’s compassionate and personalised approach is set to change the face of healthcare in the country, providing peace of mind and quality clinical care through remote monitoring and daily support as well as at home services in Pakistan.

THB Global (The Health Bank) has also introduced Wasim Akram as their Brand Ambassador for Diabetes Connected Care. Akram, an active user of Diabetes Connected Care, and spokesperson for diabetes and healthy living, endorses. He stated, “THB is a solution to Diabetes Management that will help diabetics manage and improve their condition. Whether it’s diet plans, nutrition advice, keeping your blood sugar in control, home care, or scheduling your appointments, THB services are your best option.

