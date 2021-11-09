KARACHI: On Friday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 12.731 billion and the number of lots traded at 11,580.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 4.241 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.514 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.218 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.069 billion), Silver (PKR 616.977 million), DJ (PKR 436.775 million), SP 500 (PKR 193.929 million), Platinum (PKR 135.183 million), Copper (PKR 123.739 million), Japan Equity (PKR 90.917 million) and Natural Gas (PKR 89.913 million). In Agricultural Commodities, 10 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 9.912 million were traded.

