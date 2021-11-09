ANL 18.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
ASC 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.45%)
ASL 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.39%)
BOP 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.8%)
BYCO 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.18%)
FCCL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.71%)
FFBL 25.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.62%)
FFL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.85%)
FNEL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.05%)
GGGL 19.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.62%)
GGL 36.55 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.73%)
HUMNL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.71%)
JSCL 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.37%)
KAPCO 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.7%)
KEL 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.83%)
MDTL 2.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.88%)
MLCF 38.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.19%)
NETSOL 118.69 Decreased By ▼ -8.56 (-6.73%)
PACE 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
PAEL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.14%)
PIBTL 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.12%)
POWER 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.08%)
PRL 17.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.71%)
PTC 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.58%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.37%)
SNGP 42.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.36%)
TELE 18.93 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.77%)
TRG 133.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-1.52%)
UNITY 30.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.33%)
WTL 2.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.37%)
BR100 4,929 Decreased By ▼ -40.26 (-0.81%)
BR30 21,952 Decreased By ▼ -260.49 (-1.17%)
KSE100 47,115 Decreased By ▼ -180.76 (-0.38%)
KSE30 18,258 Decreased By ▼ -97.25 (-0.53%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

FTSE 100 inches

Reuters 09 Nov 2021

LONDON: London’s FTSE 100 edged lower on Monday as gains in miners were offset by weakness in consumer-focussed and travel stocks, while online gambling firm Playtech jumped after a takeover bid from its second-biggest shareholder.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended 0.05% lower, with large dollar earners, including Unilever, British American Tobacco and Diageo Plc down between 0.4% and 1%, hit by sterling’s strong gains.

Limiting further losses were precious metals miners and oil stocks on the back of firmer commodity prices.

“The markets are now in a bit of a wait-and-see mode following central bank decisions last week and as they look ahead for more data to judge global economic recovery with the overall bullishness for equity markets and a strong outlook for global economic growth remaining intact,” said David Madden, an analyst at Equiti Capital.

The FTSE 100 has gained around 13% so far this year and has recovered from its pandemic-driven losses supported by dovish central bank policies, robust quarterly results and reopening optimism. However, the index still underperformed its European peers , which have gained around 21% year-to-date, over lingering concerns of rising input costs affecting the pace of economic recovery. The domestically focussed mid-cap index was down 0.1%, dragged by weakness in travel and leisure shares .

Travel and leisure stocks fell 1.2%, with IAG , Flutter Entertainment, Entain among the top drags on FTSE 100.

Playtech Plc rose 2.4% after it received a takeover offer from its second-biggest shareholder, Gopher Investments, on Sunday.

British defence company BAE Systems slipped 0.5%, even after it stuck to its guidance for earnings to grow by 3% to 5% this year over 2020’s result, and said demand for its products and services remained high.

FTSE 100 FTSE FTSE 250 FTSE index

Comments

Comments are closed.

FTSE 100 inches

Parliamentarians briefed TTP: peace talks held with only splinter groups

Fed turns focus to rate debate

Unbridled inflation: Public backlash compels govt to stop releasing weekly SPI?

Challenges of hoarding, profiteering: PM chairs meeting on prices

NA passes 7 bills

Higher gas/RLNG rates: Punjab-based textile industry to resist govt move

RLNG power plants’ sell-off: JP Morgan team briefed on investment opportunities

England cricket chief flies to Pakistan to restore relations

Cricket: Australia to visit Pakistan next year for first time since 1998

Iran-backed militia staged attack on Iraq PM?

Read more stories