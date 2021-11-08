KIA Lucky Motors increases prices of Sportage, Picanto and Carnival models

KIA Lucky Motors Pakistan increased prices on various makes and models over the weekend, according to rates available on the company website.

Although there was no official announcement, data available with dealers also says ex-factory prices of KIA Sportage, Picanto, and Carnival were increased by as much as Rs500,000.

Following is a comparison of the new prices of each car:

Sportage

KIA Sportage, the company's most popular model, has seen its prices jump by up to Rs380,000.

The new price of KIA Sportage AWD is Rs5,650,000 as compared to the old price of Rs5,270,000 – a hike of Rs380,000.

The Sportage FWD, which was selling for Rs4,782,000 until Friday, now costs Rs5,150,000, thanks to a price surge of Rs356,000.

Similarly, the price of KIA Sportage Alpha has jumped by Rs356,000 to Rs4,650,000 against its old price of Rs4,294,000.

Picanto

The prices of KIA Picanto have surged by up to Rs269,000.

The ex-factory price of KIA Picanto AT was Rs1,922,000 until Friday. It will now sell at Rs2,150,000, with a hike of Rs228,000.

The manual version of the car has seen a price hike of Rs269,000 and is now priced at Rs2,050,000 against the old price of Rs1,781,000.

Grand Carnival

Further, the prices of KIA Grand Carnival have gone up by Rs500,000 on both GLS and GLS+ versions. The new prices of the 11-seater Grand Utility Vehicles (GUVs) are Rs9,199,000 and Rs9,999,000, respectively.

Various automakers have been signalling at a price-hike in recent weeks, citing rupee depreciation and increase in prices of imported materials used in assembling vehicles as the reasons.

Auto assemblers and manufacturers had earlier revised prices downwards in July, following the government notifying lower additional customs and federal excise duties.