Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed assumes charge of Karachi Corps

A change of command ceremony was held at the Corps Headquarters Karachi on Monday during which Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum handed over command of Karachi Corps to Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed.

The ceremony comes after a reshuffle in the military’s top brass that saw Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum being appointed the new director-general of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Anjum now DG ISI, Hameed corps commander

He replaced Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, who was posted as the Peshawar Corps Commander.

In the latest round of postings, Lt Gen Nauman Mehmood was appointed the president of the National Defence University (NDU), and Maj Gen Asim Malik was promoted to the rank of lieutenant general as well as appointed the army’s adjutant general.