ANL 18.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
ASC 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.45%)
ASL 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.39%)
BOP 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.8%)
BYCO 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.18%)
FCCL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.71%)
FFBL 25.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.62%)
FFL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.85%)
FNEL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.05%)
GGGL 19.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.62%)
GGL 36.55 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.73%)
HUMNL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.71%)
JSCL 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.37%)
KAPCO 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.7%)
KEL 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.83%)
MDTL 2.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.88%)
MLCF 38.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.19%)
NETSOL 118.69 Decreased By ▼ -8.56 (-6.73%)
PACE 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
PAEL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.14%)
PIBTL 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.12%)
POWER 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.08%)
PRL 17.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.71%)
PTC 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.58%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.37%)
SNGP 42.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.36%)
TELE 18.93 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.77%)
TRG 133.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-1.52%)
UNITY 30.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.33%)
WTL 2.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.37%)
BR100 4,929 Decreased By ▼ -40.26 (-0.81%)
BR30 21,952 Decreased By ▼ -260.49 (-1.17%)
KSE100 47,115 Decreased By ▼ -180.76 (-0.38%)
KSE30 18,258 Decreased By ▼ -97.25 (-0.53%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed assumes charge of Karachi Corps

BR Web Desk 08 Nov 2021

A change of command ceremony was held at the Corps Headquarters Karachi on Monday during which Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum handed over command of Karachi Corps to Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed.

The ceremony comes after a reshuffle in the military’s top brass that saw Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum being appointed the new director-general of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Anjum now DG ISI, Hameed corps commander

He replaced Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, who was posted as the Peshawar Corps Commander.

In the latest round of postings, Lt Gen Nauman Mehmood was appointed the president of the National Defence University (NDU), and Maj Gen Asim Malik was promoted to the rank of lieutenant general as well as appointed the army’s adjutant general.

ISPR Appointment of new DG ISI DG ISI notification Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed.

Comments

1000 characters

Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed assumes charge of Karachi Corps

TLP ends Wazirabad sit-in after half of its demands fulfilled by govt

Need to double tax-to-GDP ratio, says Shaukat Tarin

Top military brass briefs lawmakers on national security issues

Australia to tour Pakistan next year for first time since 1998

PM directs to bring entire sugar stock for sale in market

Back to old ways: Pakistan's rupee falls against US dollar

Pakistan’s digital bookkeeping startup raises $6mn in seed funding

Iran wants US assurances it will never abandon nuclear deal if revived

WHO, UNICEF launch Afghan polio vaccine campaign with Taliban backing

Kuwaiti govt resigns, possibly helping to end political standoff

Read more stories