TLP ends Wazirabad sit-in after half of its demands fulfilled by govt

The Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) announced on Monday an end to its over-a-week long sit-in in the Wazirabad town of Punjab's Gujranwala district after the government fulfilled 50 percent of the agreement made with the group last week.

"Mufti Muneeb ur Rahman had given us the guarantee and told us to go back to Masjid Rahmatulil Alameen when 50% of our demands are met," TLP leader Sarwar Shah said while addressing participants of the sit-in earlier on Monday.

"[He had also guaranteed] that Saad Rizvi will attend the Urs [Khadim Hussain Rizvi's first death anniversary] with us," Sarwar told the crowd.

Notification issued: Govt revokes TLP's proscribed status

"We will not go to our homes, we will go to Masjid Rahmatulil Alameen," he said, adding that the government should fulfill the rest of the agreement.

On Sunday, the government removed the proscribed status of TLP on the recommendation of the Interior Ministry.

A notification in this regard was issued late on Sunday after the federal cabinet gave its nod to the decision with consensus.

“In exercise of the power conferred under sub-section (1) of Section 11U of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 (as amended), the Federal Government is pleased to remove the name of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan from the First Schedule of the said Act as a proscribed organisation for the purposes of the said Act,” the notification said.

Ban on TLP lifted?

Earlier, the Punjab government also granted approval to revoke the status of proscribed organisation for TLP.

The TLP was banned from functioning in April this year after the federal government accused it of challenging the writ of the state and resorting to violence.

Although both TLP and government have kept mum over the details of the agreement, Business Recorder learnt that major highlights of the 11-point agreement include: TLP would not resort to violence or challenge the writ of the state, it would be restored as a political party with the removal of the ban, cases against its leaders and workers would be quashed, they would be released from jails and the names of its leaders/workers placed in Fourth Schedule would be removed.

The TLP has also withdrawn from its demand regarding the expulsion of the French envoy after receiving assurances that government would not oppose, in the courts, the release of TLP chief Saad Rizvi, the sources said.

“The issue of French envoy expulsion would be debated in the Parliament and whatever decision the Parliament takes regarding French envoy shall be acceptable to TLP,” said a renowned religious figure, on strict condition of anonymity.

Noted cleric Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman, who was instrumental in the agreement between TLP and government, indicated last Sunday that TLP would soon function as a political party.