OIC to continue supporting Kashmiris: special envoy

ISLAMABAD: The special envoy of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Jammu and Kashmir Yousef Aldobeay on Sunday said OIC would continue to support Kashmiris' right to self determination. He was speaking during a meeting here with the representatives of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) in Pakistan.

He assured the delegation of Kashmiri leaders that OIC would continue extending support for the Kashmir cause. The Kashmir issue was similar to the Palestine issue as human rights of people of Kashmir and Palestine were being violated and they were facing the threat of demographic changes.

He said the Organization of Islamic Cooperation had been supporting for long the right to self-determination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The foreign ministers of OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir extended the support to Kashmiris in a joint communiqué during a meeting on the sidelines of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly in New York in September this year.

The envoy said after his visit to Azad Jammu and Kashmir, he would prepare and present a report during the next ministerial meeting of the OIC, on the situation in the region. In the coming days, the OIC envoy would get a first-hand account of the gravity of the situation on the ground in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and along the Line of Control.