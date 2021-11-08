ANL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.04%)
Pakistan

Qureshi accuses PDM of pursuing 'external' agenda

APP 08 Nov 2021

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday said Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was working on external agenda and the parties in the coalition were also against the federation.

He expressed these views while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Surajkund Road and Sui Gas Road at NA-156 here, said a news release.

The parties in PDM had neither any ideology nor any agenda for welfare of masses. Whether it's a long march or a short march, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf was not afraid of the march, said Qureshi.

"Let the PDM fulfill the passion of protest and march. Like the movements in the past, this time too the PDM will be disappointed" stated the foreign minister.

The desire to overthrow the government would remain a desire. PTI was the only political party that was a supporter of the federation and a national political party which also supported state agenda, Qureshi said.

He added that the government would complete its constitutional term. PTI would also come to power after 2023 elections, Shah Mahmood Qureshi hoped.

Earlier, he inaugurated Surajkund Road which was completed in a period of one year with a cost of Rs. 235 million while Sui Gas Road was completed at a cost of Rs. 180 million.

Qureshi also inaugurated Tuff Tile, Sewerage, Carpeted Road schemes at more than 20 places in different Union Councils including 45, 46, 47 and 56 of NA-156.

Addressing the ceremony FM Qureshi said PTI had inherited a weak national economy. When PTI came to power, the national treasury was empty and the country was mired in debt, Shah Mahmood stated.

Qureshi observed that the country was facing crises at internal and external level adding, "We still have many challenges. After Corona, the whole world is in trouble. Everyone is facing the issue of inflation. It is wrong to give this impression only in Pakistan" stated FM Qureshi.

He added that rising global prices of petroleum products and food items put bad impact in Pakistan. The government, however, was making positive progress despite difficult economic circumstances however, the economy of country was growing rapidly.

The government wanted to provide a better future to country's youth. Under the Successful Youth Program, loans worth Rs 23 billion were disbursed among youth. The initiative was aimed at encouraging the youth and giving them a better future, said Qureshi.

He also hinted that under the Prime Minister's Relief Package, billions of rupees would be provided to the people through the Ehsas program and more than 20 million families would be benefited from the special package. He said he wanted to uplift the prestige of the country and move on the path of development.

About comments of few people who criticised that Shah Mehmood Qureshi did not appear in the constituency after winning elections, he said "Let them know that I am in the constituency after winning the election and I spend time among the people of the constituency".

"I am the elected representative of NA-156 and I am sincerely devoting all my resources and energies to the development of the constituency", he added.

Qureshi stated that he was fighting Pakistan's case at all international forums with sincerity. "Apart from my government responsibilities, I spend whatever time I get with the people of the constituency. The record of the last three years should be taken out", Shah Mahood remarked.

Provincial Minister for Energy Dr. Akhtar Malik, Deputy Parliamentary Secretary for Information Nadeem Qureshi, Provincial Special Assistant Haji Javed Akhtar Ansari, Chairman MDA Rana Abdul Jabbar, Makhdoom Shoaib Akmal Hashmi, Qaiser Bhatta, Zul Noorin Bhatta, Sajjad Sial, Rana Sajjad Hameed, Rana Farooq and large number of people were also present on the occasion.

