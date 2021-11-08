ANL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.04%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.39%)
ASL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
BYCO 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
FCCL 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.21%)
FFBL 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.97%)
FFL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.41%)
FNEL 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5%)
GGGL 19.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.61%)
GGL 35.93 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (5.96%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
JSCL 21.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
KAPCO 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.64%)
KEL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.09%)
MDTL 2.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.8%)
MLCF 38.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
NETSOL 127.25 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (1.74%)
PACE 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4%)
PAEL 27.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.05%)
PIBTL 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
POWER 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
PRL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.07%)
PTC 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
SILK 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
SNGP 43.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
TELE 18.42 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
TRG 135.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.59 (-2.58%)
UNITY 30.75 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (2.74%)
WTL 2.67 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.14%)
BR100 4,969 Increased By ▲ 17.12 (0.35%)
BR30 22,213 Decreased By ▼ -56.36 (-0.25%)
KSE100 47,296 Increased By ▲ 76.62 (0.16%)
KSE30 18,356 Increased By ▲ 8.34 (0.05%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Electoral roll verification drive begins

APP 08 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: The door-to-door voters' verification and authentication campaign has commenced across the country from Sunday. The first phase of the verification campaign would continue till December 6.

Registration powers have been given to a total of 142 officers including 42 in Punjab, 30 in Sindh, 35 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 34 in the Balochistan province for updating electoral rolls for next general elections of 2023. Likewise, as many as 2,065 Assistant Registration Officers have been posted to assist registration officers.

The second phase of electoral rolls' verification would commence from January 26 next year and continue till March, 11, 2022. All provincial election commissioners have been assigned the task to oversee all stages of the revision of electoral rolls in their respective provinces.

The preliminary draft of the electoral rolls would be displayed in designated display centers for public review. The public could also use the opportunity to register their complaints for corrections in the list, transfer of their votes to a permanent or temporary address written in their Computerized National Identity Cards (CNIC).

The voters could add their names to the list and remove the names of deceased voters and voters who had shifted elsewhere. The review officers would decide about the authenticity of voter lists' objections in their respective areas. ECP also asked the people to ensure getting their CNIC - a prerequisite for registration as a voter and exercising their right to franchise.

According to ECP, a person who was in the service of Pakistan could apply to the registration officer for enrollment in the electoral area in which he temporarily resided for being in the service of Pakistan and the facility was also available to his spouse and children.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has asked the voters to check their registration status on voters' lists by sending SMS with their Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) number to its service 8300.

ECP door to door voters Electoral roll verification Pakistan Election

Comments

Comments are closed.

Electoral roll verification drive begins

Sentiment remains bullish

Global price hike: Country fared 'relatively better': PM

Law Div vets Tax Laws (4th Amendment) Ordinance, 2021

POL products: FBR takes notice of delay in issuance of Sales Tax notification

Minimum tax computation: LHC issues contempt notice to FBR

Daska by-election: PML-N wants judiciary to take notice

Alleged plot against Israelis: Pakistani among 6 to face trial in Cyprus

Media accused of giving wrong impression about inflation

Pakistan become only team to remain unbeaten in T20 World Cup group stage

Notification issued: Govt revokes TLP's proscribed status

Read more stories