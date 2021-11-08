ANL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.04%)
Pakistan

Child killed in aerial firing: RPO Sheikhupura directed to submit report

Recorder Report 08 Nov 2021

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has sought notice of the incident in which a child was killed in an aerial firing at a wedding ceremony in Sheikhupura and directed RPO Sheikhupura to submit the report in this regard.

IGP Punjab directed to ensure the provision of justice to family of the slain child on priority basis. He said that and there should be no delay in taking strict legal action against the arrested accused.

Taking notice of the another incident in which three persons were killed in exchange of firing between two groups in Pakpattan, IG Punjab sought a report from RPO Sahiwal and directed to arrest the accused and take strict legal action. He added that timely delivery of justice to the affected families should be ensured while ensuring uniform implementation of the law.

In addition, IG Punjab has ordered crackdown against aerial firing, possession and display of illegal weapons across the province and directed RPOs and DPOs personally monitor and take action against illegal weapons and aerial firing in their ranges and districts on daily basis.

He further said that the incidents of killing of civilians by aerial firing are not tolerable at any cost and operations of the police teams should be further improved with effective supervision. Reports of these operations should also be sent to the Central Police Office regularly.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan IG Punjab RPO Sheikhupura Child killed in aerial firing

