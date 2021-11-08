ANL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.04%)
Pakistan, Iran discuss ways to promote bilateral trade

APP 08 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Iran on Sunday discussed ways to promote uninterrupted flow of trade and transportation through the land borders and road connectivity between Pakistan and Iran. Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood called for mutual reduction of taxes and duties on road transportation and implementation, in letter and spirit, of existing bilateral agreements to facilitate vehicular movement on both sides, said a press release issued here.

Abdul Razak Dawood held a meeting with Minister of Road and Urban Development of Iran, Rostam Ghasemi on the sidelines of the 9th session of Pakistan-Iran Joint Trade Commission (JTC) in Tehran. Both sides expressed satisfaction on successful operationalization of TIR shipments from Pakistan to Turkey and Azerbaijan through Iran.

They agreed to hold the next session of Pak-Iran Joint Committee on International Road Transport at an early date to improve the procedures related to TIR shipments. Advisor informed the Minister about the Government of Pakistan's focus on strengthening economic ties with Iran, with particular emphasis on trade and connectivity.

Dawood also held a meeting with Minister of Agriculture of Iran, Dr. Seyed Javad Sadati Nejad on the sidelines of the 9th session of Pakistan-Iran Joint Trade Committee (JTC) in Tehran. The two sides discussed a wide range of issues to promote agricultural cooperation between Pakistan and Iran.

While Pakistan and Iran also agreed on barter trade in rice and construction of border markets, Advisor apprised the Minister about the Government of Pakistan's renewed focus on promoting agricultural production, research and innovation. He said Pakistan is also keen to promote trade with Iran in agricultural products, in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision to strengthen regional trade and connectivity.

Advisor informed the Minister about recent policy measures by Pakistan to reduce barriers in bilateral agricultural trade and emphasized the importance of mutual reduction of tariff and non-tariff barriers. Both sides called upon the need for strengthening regular exchanges and sharing of best practices between the two brotherly countries.

