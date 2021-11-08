ANL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.04%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.39%)
ASL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
BYCO 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
FCCL 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.21%)
FFBL 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.97%)
FFL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.41%)
FNEL 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5%)
GGGL 19.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.61%)
GGL 35.93 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (5.96%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
JSCL 21.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
KAPCO 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.64%)
KEL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.09%)
MDTL 2.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.8%)
MLCF 38.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
NETSOL 127.25 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (1.74%)
PACE 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4%)
PAEL 27.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.05%)
PIBTL 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
POWER 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
PRL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.07%)
PTC 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
SILK 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
SNGP 43.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
TELE 18.42 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
TRG 135.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.59 (-2.58%)
UNITY 30.75 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (2.74%)
WTL 2.67 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.14%)
BR100 4,969 Increased By ▲ 17.12 (0.35%)
BR30 22,213 Decreased By ▼ -56.36 (-0.25%)
KSE100 47,296 Increased By ▲ 76.62 (0.16%)
KSE30 18,356 Increased By ▲ 8.34 (0.05%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Filling station owners in KP defer strike plan

Recorder Report 08 Nov 2021

PESHAWAR: Filling stations owners and dealers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have deferred their strike plan after given assurance by the government to accept their demands and warned if the profit margin didn't increase as per commitment, they would go on strike for an indefinite period from November 20.

Talking to Business Recorder here on Sunday, Chairman Sarhad Petroleum and Cartage Dealers Association Abdul Majid Khan informed that All Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association delegation led by its chairman Abdul Sami Khan met with Federal Minister Hammad Azhar, Secretary Petroleum, high official of Ogra and others, during which they had been assured to accept their demands within next ten days, especially increase in profit margin by 6 per cent after which the association put off previous strike call on November 5.

Majid Khan said that the central association will send a summary to petroleum division in next three days. He said they are demanding an increase in profit margin for the last three years but the government didn't accept it. He said doing business under the present increasing expenditures is not only difficult, but has been made impossible.

The association chairman expressed fear that 80 percent petrol pumps will be closed, if the government doesn't increase margin up to 6 percent, which would create massive unemployment and affect their poor families. He said the increase in profit margin is essential owing to increasing 'price-hike', collection of multiple taxes, increase in staff/employees' salaries and other expenditures.

Majid Khan informed that the current profit margin is Rs3.91 per litre, after paying off various taxes, expenditures that resultantly fully ended the profit margin. So, he asked: "How can it be possible to do business in the present situation?"

Similarly, he said the electricity tariff is gradually increasing while frequent power load shedding has also made it difficult to smoothly operate petrol pumps so they have been forced to use generators to facilitate buyers that has also contributed to increase in their expenses.

To a question, he replied that more than 1500 petrol pumps have been established across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that are facing various problems. He said doing business in three different shifts is a difficult task.

The association chairman made it clear that if the government didn't increase profit margin up to 6 percent as per commitment, the pumps owners and dealers would go on strike from November 20, which will be continued till acceptance of demands and government and relevant authorities would be responsible for any inconvenience to the public.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Khyber pakhtunkhwa Sarhad Petroleum Filling station owners Abdul Majid Khan

Comments

1000 characters

Filling station owners in KP defer strike plan

Sentiment remains bullish

Global price hike: Country fared 'relatively better': PM

Law Div vets Tax Laws (4th Amendment) Ordinance, 2021

POL products: FBR takes notice of delay in issuance of Sales Tax notification

Minimum tax computation: LHC issues contempt notice to FBR

Daska by-election: PML-N wants judiciary to take notice

Alleged plot against Israelis: Pakistani among 6 to face trial in Cyprus

Media accused of giving wrong impression about inflation

Pakistan become only team to remain unbeaten in T20 World Cup group stage

Notification issued: Govt revokes TLP's proscribed status

Read more stories