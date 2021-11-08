ANL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.04%)
Violation of law: Country's loans soar to 95pc of GDP: PPP

PPI 08 Nov 2021

KARACHI: Central Information Secretary of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Member of the National Assembly Shazia Atta Marri said Sunday that the country's loan has reached about 95 percent of the GDP which is clear violation of the Fiscal Responsibility and Debt Limitation Act, 2005 that restricts the government not to cross the 60 percent mark while external debt of the country is around 122 billion dollars.

This she said while addressing a press conference along with spokesperson of Sindh government Murtaza Wahab and others in the committee room of Sindh Assembly building here Sunday.

Marri said that prevailing worst situation of the country was not hidden from anyone as Imran Khan's 'anti-people' policies had broken the back of common man through rising inflation.

She said Imran made false promise of eradication of corruption in 90 days from the country, but his party's people are involved in the big corruption cases and PTI government has broken all the records of corruption in Pakistan. Marri said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was not taking any action against people of this government, as it had also closed the inquiry against Amir Kayani and Pervez Khattak recently, though both were involved in mega corruption cases.

She said that Imran Khan's government had deteriorated the country's economy, education and security systems while his government didn't take any action against the culprits who martyred 12 policemen on duty a few days back in Punjab. She said that this government increased the prices of petrol and diesel in the midnight which was the 13th times price hike in petroleum products in three years.

She said: "PPP has rejected this decision. This incompetent government has also increased the electricity tariff and sugar price which is a condemnable act of the Niazi government and PPP has rejected all such anti-people decisions."

The prices of medicines in the country have also been increased by 500 percent, she said and added that the country was passing through destruction and instability in the name of change and we hear announcements of different 'destructions' at the hand of this government on almost daily basis.

She said that Imran Khan used to link the corruption of the rulers with the increasing price of petroleum products, but today Imran Khan is the biggest thief and the most corrupt ruler in the country and he has bankrupted the national economy, as well.

She said that Imran Khan gave the examples of inflation of America and UK during his speech, but he did not tell that the huge difference of wages and real income between the workers of United States and Pakistan. She added the prime minister compared the country's inflation situation with India which was not appropriate because the salaries and per capita income of the people of India are much higher than ours.

She said: "Imran Khan is trying to cover his incompetence through misleading the people by talking lies. She said Imran Khan is busy in the slavery of International Monetary Fund (IMF) and he is working on the agenda of IMF and his relief package was nothing except false claims and pack of lies.

