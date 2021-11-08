Pakistan condemns attack on residence of Iraqi PM

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has strongly condemned the cowardly attack on the residence of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi in Baghdad Sunday. Foreign Office in a statement released on Sunday said it is a matter of relief that Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi is safe. It said Pakistan stands in solidarity with the brotherly government and people of Iraq. It called on all sides to be vigilant against plots targeting security and advancement of Iraq.

The Foreign Office said: "we extend our heartfelt sympathies to the injured and pray for their early recovery." The Foreign Office adding that such actions were in the interests of those who violated the stability, independence, and territorial integrity of Iraq. "Such events are in the interests of those sides that have violated Iraq's stability, security, independence, and territorial integrity during that past 18 years and have pursued their evil objectives in the region by creating terrorist groups and mischief-making," the spokesman stated.

It reiterated Pakistan's strong condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. "No cause justifies such wanton acts of violence. We reiterate our strong condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," the Foreign Office statement reads. Iraqi media reported last night that the prime minister's home was targeted by an explosive-laden drone in an assassination attempt.