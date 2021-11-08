Japan's 10-year bond yields fall to one-month low

TOKYO: Japan's 10-year government bond yields fell to a one-month low on Friday, as a decision by the Bank of England to hold off on raising interest rates underpinned sentiment. The 10-year JGB yield fell two basis points to 0.055%, its lowest since Oct. 5.

The 20-year JGB yield fell 1.5 basis points to 0.440%. The Bank of England kept interest rates on hold on Thursday, wrong-footing investors who had been convinced that it would be the first of the world's big central banks to raise borrowing costs after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision also sent US Treasury yields lower overnight. Yields on shorter and longer notes also fell, with the 30-year JGB yield losing 0.5 basis point to 0.675% and the 40-year JGB yield slipping 0.5 basis point to 0.720%.

The two-year JGB yield fell 1 basis point to minus 0.115% and the five-year yield fell 1.5 basis points to minus 0.100%. Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.23 point to 151.83, with a trading volume of 24,828 lots.