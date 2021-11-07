ANL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.04%)
Notification issued: Govt revokes TLP's proscribed status

BR Web Desk 07 Nov 2021

The government on Sunday removed the proscribed status of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) on the recommendation of the Interior Ministry, Aaj News reported.

A notification in this regard was issued late on Sunday after the federal cabinet gave its nod to the decision with consensus.

Ban on TLP lifted?

“In exercise of the power conferred under sub-section (1) of Section 11U of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 (as amended), the Federal Government is pleased to remove the name of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan from the First Schedule of the said Act as a proscribed organisation for the purposes of the said Act,” the notification said.

Earlier, the Punjab government also granted approval to revoke the status of proscribed organisation for TLP.

The TLP was banned from functioning in April this year after the federal government accused it of challenging the writ of the state and resorting to violence.

The decision to remove ban on TLP has been taken in line with the agreement signed between TLP and government last Sunday that ended a 10-day standoff between the two sides.

Although both TLP and government have kept mum over the details of the agreement, Business Recorder has learnt that major highlights of the 11-point agreement include: TLP would not resort to violence or challenge the writ of the state, it would be restored as a political party with the removal of the ban, cases against its leaders and workers would be quashed, they would be released from jails and the names of its leaders/workers placed in Fourth Schedule would be removed.

The TLP has also withdrawn from its demand regarding the expulsion of the French envoy after receiving assurances that government would not oppose, in the courts, the release of TLP chief Saad Rizvi, the sources said.

“The issue of French envoy expulsion would be debated in the Parliament and whatever decision the Parliament takes regarding French envoy shall be acceptable to TLP,” said a renowned religious figure, on strict condition of anonymity.

Noted cleric Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman, who was instrumental in the agreement between TLP and government, indicated last Sunday that TLP would soon function as a political party.

