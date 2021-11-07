14-member Balochistan cabinet takes oath

The 14-member cabinet of Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo took oath, it was reported on Sunday.

Governor Balochistan Zahoor Agha administered oath to the new provincial lawmakers. Balochistan Awami Party’s (BAP) Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, Sardar Mohammad Saleh Bhootani, Sardar Abdul Rehman Kethran, Nawabzada Tariq Magsi have now become part of the new cabinet.

Noor Nuhammad Damar, Akbar Askani, Sikandar Imrani, Abdul Khaliq Hazara, Zamrak Achakzai and Muhammad Khan Lehri were also sworn in to the new cabinet.

Furthermore, Ahsan Shah, Mir Naseebullah Marri, Mubeen Khan Khilji and Mir Asadullah Baloch also took oath of office as provincial ministers.

BAP leader Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo was elected as the chief minister of Balochistan unopposed on October 29.

Earlier, opposition MPAs of the Balochistan Assembly submitted a no-confidence motion against the former Chief Minister Jam Kamal.

Kamal landed in hot waters after 14 lawmakers in the provincial assembly, mostly from his own party and other coalition partners, signed a no-confidence motion against him, which was submitted to the speaker’s office on October 11, 2021.

The Balochistan Assembly has a total of 65 members and as per the Constitution, a no-confidence motion needs the signatures of 20 percent or 13 members.

The opposition members said that a no-confidence motion has been filed on the basis of four points. They stated that due to his poor governance, the province had to witness hopelessness, disrepute, and unemployment, while the performance of different departments was also adversely affected.

They said that Balochistan is facing the worst kind of corruption.