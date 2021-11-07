ANL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.04%)
World

Saudi Arabia condemns attack on Iraqi PM

Reuters 07 Nov 2021

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry said the kingdom condemns the attack on Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi in Baghdad early on Sunday, calling it a "cowardly terrorist act", Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya TV reported.

A drone laden with explosives targeted the residence of Kadhimi in Baghdad in what the Iraqi military called an attempted assassination, but said Kadhimi escaped unhurt.

Iraq PM calls for calm after drone attack on his residence

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Baghdad Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi

