Govt would soon overcome inflation: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Saturday said that the government would soon overcome inflation in the country.

Addressing a public gathering in Rawalpindi, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan is well aware of the people's sufferings due to price hike, but things will settle soon.

The minister said those who have plundered the wealth of the nation would be held accountable despite all the challenges.

He said opposition leaders cannot save themselves from accountability through plotting economic crisis in the country.

Ghulam Sarwar said we are working on our vision to create job opportunities for the youth and strengthening the country's economy.

He said new Ring Road project will help increase economic activity in the twin cities.

