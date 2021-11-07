CTD arrests 'most wanted' Lyari gangster

KARACHI: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday claimed to have arrested a proclaimed offender said to be associated with the Lyari gang war in a raid in Karachi's Purana Golimar.

CTD in-charge Chaudhry Safdar relayed that Miraj alias Chotu is a close relative of notorious criminal Abdul Rehman Baloch, better known as Rehman Dakait, and the nephew of gangster Sajid Wajid.