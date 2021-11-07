ANL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.04%)
Mastung women block highway to protest low gas pressure

INP 07 Nov 2021

MASTUNG: A number of women blocked the Karachi-Quetta national highway on Saturday to protest against the low pressure of gas.

The protesters blocked the highway in the Jungle Cross area, as a result of which long queues of vehicles were witnessed on the road.

Senior officials of the district administration have arrived to hold talks with the protesting women.

Different parts of the country face the issue of low gas pressure with the advent of winter season as people crank up heaters to keep themselves warm amid the cold weather, driving up the commodity's demand.

