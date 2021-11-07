ANL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.04%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.39%)
ASL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
BYCO 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
FCCL 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.21%)
FFBL 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.97%)
FFL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.41%)
FNEL 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5%)
GGGL 19.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.61%)
GGL 35.93 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (5.96%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
JSCL 21.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
KAPCO 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.64%)
KEL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.09%)
MDTL 2.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.8%)
MLCF 38.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
NETSOL 127.25 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (1.74%)
PACE 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4%)
PAEL 27.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.05%)
PIBTL 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
POWER 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
PRL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.07%)
PTC 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
SILK 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
SNGP 43.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
TELE 18.42 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
TRG 135.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.59 (-2.58%)
UNITY 30.75 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (2.74%)
WTL 2.67 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.14%)
BR100 4,969 Increased By ▲ 17.12 (0.35%)
BR30 22,213 Decreased By ▼ -56.36 (-0.25%)
KSE100 47,296 Increased By ▲ 76.62 (0.16%)
KSE30 18,356 Increased By ▲ 8.34 (0.05%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

A pertinent question

Saleh Rashid 07 Nov 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the government is extending all possible support to the foreign investors through its policy of 'ease of doing business'. According to official media reports, the prime minister expressed these views in a meeting with his Finance Adviser Shaukat Fayaz Tarin and Commerce Adviser Razak Dawood upon his return from Saudi Arabia. His remarks, therefore, give birth to a pertinent question: Was he asking the two key Advisers why the country has not been attracting "reasonable" or higher investments although the PTI government has been extending all possible support to foreign investors? Or, was he implying that his economic team is not working harder to woo foreign investors? The PM's economic team managers, in my view, are required to answer this question as early as possible.

Saleh Rashid (Islamabad)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Imran Khan PTI Government Razak Dawood Shaukat Fayaz Tarin

Saleh Rashid

Comments

Comments are closed.

A pertinent question

Cabinet to discuss inflation, other issues on Tuesday

Revenue boost: FBR board chalks out measures

New terminals: Cabinet asks PD to ensure pipeline capacity allocation availability

US Congress passes giant Biden infrastructure bill

POS integration: List of 608 Tier-1 retailers unveiled

Govt focusing on better education: PM

Inefficient power, RLNG sectors: PSO receivables hit Rs380.464bn mark

Ban on TLP lifted?

PDM announces 'decisive' anti-govt movement

5-day visit begins today: OIC envoy to assess grave situation in IIOJK: FO

Read more stories