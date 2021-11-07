Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the government is extending all possible support to the foreign investors through its policy of 'ease of doing business'. According to official media reports, the prime minister expressed these views in a meeting with his Finance Adviser Shaukat Fayaz Tarin and Commerce Adviser Razak Dawood upon his return from Saudi Arabia. His remarks, therefore, give birth to a pertinent question: Was he asking the two key Advisers why the country has not been attracting "reasonable" or higher investments although the PTI government has been extending all possible support to foreign investors? Or, was he implying that his economic team is not working harder to woo foreign investors? The PM's economic team managers, in my view, are required to answer this question as early as possible.

Saleh Rashid (Islamabad)

