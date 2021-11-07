Awareness regarding WTO's TFA: ReMIT programme initiates series of seminars, workshops

ISLAMABAD: The Revenue Mobilization for Investment and Trade (ReMIT) program has initiated a series of seminars/workshops aimed at equipping businesses in Pakistan with a comprehensive knowledge of the World Trade Organization's Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA) with a view to identifying obstacles in cross-border trade.

The training is being implemented by the International Trade Centre, Geneva (ITC) and funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO)/UK Aid.

The latest seminar was conducted in Islamabad which focused on promoting adherence to the principles of trade facilitation. The TFA, which champions the simplification, modernization and harmonization of export, import and transit procedures and formalities, has thus become a key issue for the global trade system, and for countries like Pakistan, to create new opportunities for businesses that are operating in regional and international markets.

Twenty male and ten female members of the enforcement agencies and private sector participated to benefit from the program by gaining comprehensive knowledge of the Trade Facilitation Agreement with a view to identify the obstacle, speed up clearances and making business environment more conducive.

The discussion in the Seminar was opened by the Advisor Facilitation of ReMIT, Dr Jawwad Agha explaining the project and highlighting the global experiences of TFA accession, ratification and implementation reforms. He stressed the need for implementation of Trade Facilitation Agreement as it was important for Pakistan's economic progress.

Tariq Huda, Member Customs (Operations) FBR, who was the Chief Guest at the Opening Ceremony enlightened the participants about the importance of the Trade Facilitation in enhancing and development of trade and its positive effect on growth of Economy.

He thanked the International Trade Centre and the ReMIT Team for this initiative and hoped that it would help in improving the trade environment. He also mentioned the steps being taken by FBR to achieve this end.

After the inaugural session Javed Iqbal Mirza, Irfan Sarfraz and Arooj Mehwish Rizvi TFA master trainers conducted the seminar/workshop on Trade Facilitation Agreement and discussed the need and provisions in details. The participants took part in every activity and a healthy debate was generated. The issues of Border Inefficiencies and the solutions provided by TFA were also discussed during the Seminars/Workshop. The trainers explained at length the need and utility of the Trade Facilitation Agreement of WTO which catered to the needs of entrepreneurs who wanted to grow in size and include foreign markets which were a key to their business development.

At the end of the seminar/workshop, Dr Jawwad Agha, Advisor ReMIT Program, appreciated the participants and the interest taken by them to make the event successful and useful.

All the guests and participants appreciate the ReMIT/ITC team for their efforts in explaining the ITC training module and hoped that such events would continue in the future.

