Sudan gears up for anti-coup 'civil disobedience'

AFP 07 Nov 2021

KHARTOUM: Pro-democracy protesters prepared Saturday to launch a two-day civil disobedience campaign against Sudan's military coup, as Arab mediators were expected in Khartoum to defuse the crisis. Unions and civil society groups called on protesters to man barricades from Saturday night and rally against the military's October power grab.

"No negotiation, no partnership, no legitimacy," they said in tweets calling for "complete civil disobedience" on Sunday and Monday. On October 25, Sudan's top general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan dissolved the government as well as the ruling joint military-civilian Sovereign Council.

Burhan also declared a state of emergency and detained Sudan's civilian leadership, including Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and members of his government. Hamdok was later placed under effective house arrest and the military promised to release four civilian members of his government.

The military takeover sparked a chorus of international condemnation and punitive aid cuts, with world powers demanding a swift return to civilian rules. On Friday, the UN Human Rights council joined global condemnation of the coup, with its head Michelle Bachelet describing the situation in Sudan as "deeply disturbing".

A joint civilian-military council has ruled Sudan since 2019, months after the overthrow of veteran autocrat Omar al-Bashir. At least 14 demonstrators have been killed and 300 wounded in nationwide anti-coup protests, according to the independent Central Committee of Sudan's Doctors.

Repeated mediation efforts for a political settlement between Sudan's military and civilian leaders have failed. A high-level Arab League delegation was due to arrive Saturday in Sudan in another bid.

"The delegation will meet with various Sudanese political leaders...with the aim of supporting efforts to move past the current political crisis," the pan-Arab organisation said. Representatives of the Israeli government have also been trying to resolve the crisis, according to Israeli media reports. Sudan agreed last year to normalise ties with the Jewish state.

